ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation

By JOE McDONALD
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAIbz_0hA3CFiV00

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that traders worry will show upward pressure on prices still is too strong for the Federal Reserve to ease off interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Oil prices edged lower.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% on Tuesday for its fourth daily decline following disappointing earnings reports.

Data on Wednesday are expected to show headline U.S. inflation in July eased from the previous month's four-decade high of 9.1%. But a survey by FactSet found traders expect core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy, leaving rent and other costs, to edge higher. That is despite other data that show economic activity cooling.

Anything above 8% is “still too high" for the Fed, Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

“The fight to tackle inflation is far from over," Tan said.

Investors worry efforts by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,122.47 while traders waited for more evidence of how aggressively the Fed might pursue more rate hikes.

The Fed has raised rates four times this year, including twice by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Investors expect another hike of 0.75 percentage points in September after data last week showed hiring was stronger than forecast.

Fed officials acknowledge there is a danger the U.S. economy might tip into recession, but some point to the strong job market as evidence it can tolerate more rate hikes.

The Dow slipped 0.2% to close at 32,774.41. The Nasdaq dropped 1.2% to 12,493.93. The Russell 2000 ended down 1.5%, at 1,912.89.

Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 3.7% after warning investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. That warning hit other chipmakers hard, with Nvidia shedding 4%.

Norwegian Cruise Line plunged 10.6% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after reporting disappointing results and a weak revenue forecast. Expedia fell 1.6% and American Airlines fell 2.7%.

Markets also have been rattled by Russia's war on Ukraine, which caused a spike in prices of oil, wheat and other commodities, and uncertainty about Chinese anti-virus measures that disrupted manufacturing and trade.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 30 cents to $90.20 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 26 cents to $90.50 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, shed 25 cents to $96.06 per barrel in London. It declined 34 cents the previous session to $96.31.

The dollar declined to 135.02 yen from Tuesday's 135.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.0215 from $1.0205.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Asian Stocks#Earnings Reports#U S Economy#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Federal Reserve#Factset#Fed#Mizuho Bank
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
MARKETS
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
MARKETS
960 The Ref

Stocks close mixed after new signs of cooling inflation

NEW YORK — (AP) — An afternoon pullback left stock indexes on Wall Street with a mixed finish Thursday, erasing most of their gains from a morning rally over new signs of cooling inflation. The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower after having been up 1.1% in the early...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks pared gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning lower on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 33,380.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 12,795.35. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.06% to 4,212.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy