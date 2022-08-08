Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
csurams.com
First Fall Scrimmage Adds Layer to Evaluation Process
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Just like every other day, Wednesday was about evaluation. Different than every other day in camp so far, this was a scrimmage. The pads were on. It was full speed and full contact. Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell wanted to test his players because eventually they will play games. At that time, he and his staff have to know what they have and who can be counted upon. Who lines up right and knows their assignments. Who will rise to the occasion.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
travelblog.org
Rawlins, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado
Filled up on breakfast before heading out at approx 8:30. As the day was already warm, we got some ice from the hotel and put some drinks in the little esky we had bought. Topped up the car with fuel and off we went. It was a bright day so...
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CSU Students Displaced From On-Campus Housing Weeks Before Start Of Fall Semester
A new school year hasn't even started yet, and plans (big plans) are already being altered - and not necessarily for the better. Despite being just weeks away from the start of the university's fall semester, hundreds of incoming students at Colorado State University's main campus in Fort Collins are just finding out that they will not be permitted to move into the on-campus housing units they opted to live in months ago.
Another Old Town Fort Collins Staple Set To Close At The End Of August
Say it ain't so; another Old Town Fort Collins staple - this time, a local spot that those with a sweet tooth have been visiting over the last 20+ years - is set to close shop at the end of the month. On Thursday (Aug. 4), the owner of Kilwins,...
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
Brook trout catch breaks 75-year-old Colorado record
An angler from Granby set a new Colorado fishing record.Tim Daniel caught a huge brook trout at Monarch Lake that weighed in at 7.84 pounds in late May. It had a girth of just over 15 inches and was 23.25 inches long.Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that this catch bettered the old record that was set in 1947. It was the Centennial State's longest-standing fish record.
RELATED PEOPLE
imfromdenver.com
Surprise: Casa Bonita’s Kitchen was not very Clean
The South Park guys bought Casa Bonita, and now they’re having some buyer’s regret. After shelling out 3.1 Million Dollars for the Pink Cathedral on Colfax, they’ve done nothing but throw more money into it, and they’re not done. They currently have 80 construction guys working on all aspects of the building, including plumbing, electrical, and of course the feature that needs the most work: The Kitchen. According to an Interview with the Denver Post, there was a real Kitchen Nightmares situation going on. But does that really surprise you? I could only imagine what’s been hiding behind the Stoves in that Hot and Humid environment. I’m sure we will end up getting a Gordon Ramsay Episode out of this. Beyond the Kitchen issues, they also dismantled the Fountain outside for safety reasons, and anything that needed upkeep in the last 30 years is getting special attention. No word on any changes or repairs to Black Bart’s Cave. The South Park creators told the Denver Post that they may consider buying the Coney Island Hotdog in Bailey, and movie it down to the Parking Lot, if there’s any money left over. So far they’ve been dumping it all into Casa Bonita. Luckily they signed a $900 Million Contract with Viacom just a year ago, so don’t expect them to be struggling any time soon.
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue Sky
(Denver, Colo.) A Colorado group wants you to picture Mount Evans as Mount Blue Sky. And to raise awareness for their cause, the Mestaa’ehehe Coalition is inviting everyone to submit pictures of Mount Evans, which they call Mount Blue Sky, from their unique vantage points.
20 Songs Colorado Residents Hate That Everyone Else Seems to Love
It's hard to tell what makes a "good" song. It could be any number of things — the lyrics, the beat, the sick guitar solo. Yet, despite this subjectivity, there are some songs most people consider to be up to par. People aren't going to stop listening to The...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Ballot initiative to allow wine in Colorado grocery stores is in review
DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reviewing a ballot initiative that would ask voters if grocery and convenience stores should be allowed to sell wine. The vote comes three years after grocery stores were allowed to stock and sell full-strength beer. The argument for the...
Loveland Has a New Coffee Shop and You’ll Never Guess Who’s Behind It
Lovelanders and travelers through town have a new place for coffee, which is really an 'old' place with a new name and owners. A new coffee shop has opened in Loveland and, brace yourself, it's not a Ziggi's. Crazy, right? Seriously, this new shop is great news for Loveland and how a small business can last for decades and then take on a new endeavor.
Photos: Monsoon floods Denver Zoo
A monsoon surge moved through the Denver metro area on Sunday, causing flash flooding. The Denver Zoo experienced some flooding and tree damage during the storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boulderreportinglab.org
The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?
In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
Denver removes anti-Chinese historical marker across from Coors Field
DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined with members of the city's Asian American and Pacific Islander community on Monday afternoon to remove an anti-Chinese historical marker from Lower Downtown. The marker at 20th and Blake streets, across from Coors Field, misrepresents a violent riot on Oct. 31, 1880,...
29 people rescued in Denver as major flooding takes place, videos capture wild scene
Major flooding at the Central I-70 Construction Project caused the interstate to close in both directions through Denver on Sunday night, leaving 11 people stranded in their cars. Heavy rain impacted the urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer Divide on Sunday, with the National Weather Service issuing...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Comments / 0