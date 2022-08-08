ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Coach Montgomery Discusses First Six Practices

TULSA, Okla. –– The Tulsa football team took a break from practice on Wednesday for the annual Team Photo and Media Day. The Hurricane took its team photo in the morning and handles questions from the media in the afternoon. Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery talked about Tulsa's six practices in the first seven days of preseason camp. Watch HERE.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

PRACTICE #6: Competition Growing Depth for Hurricane

TULSA, Okla. –– Practice No. 6 is in the books as the Golden Hurricane moved to H.A. Chapman Stadium for Tuesday mornings' workout. Tulsa will take the day off from the practice field on tomorrow for Team Photo Day and Media Day. "I'm pleased with the trajectory we're...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Golden Hurricane Volleyball Begins Preseason Practice

Tulsa, Okla. – The Tulsa Golden Hurricane volleyball team returned to the courts at the Volleyball Practice Center in Mabee Gymnasium on Tuesday to begin preseason workouts for the upcoming 2022 season. "I was really happy with the start of practice today," said Head Volleyball Coach Ryan Wills. "It...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Reports for Preseason Practice

The Tulsa men's soccer team began preseason camp today for the 2022 campaign. The Golden Hurricane will play a 15-game schedule, including seven home contests and eight road games. TU will play Central Arkansas, Richland Community College and Central Methodist in preseason exhibition contests before opening the season at Marquette on August 25 and hosting Kansas City in the home opener on September 2.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Red Dirt Relief Fund kicks off 10th anniversary with two Tulsa concerts

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives with Paul Benjaman’s Oklahoma All-Stars and 7th annual Skinnerfest slated for October. Tulsa, Okla.—In honor of its tenth anniversary serving Oklahoma music professionals in crisis, Red Dirt Relief Fund announces two events coming to Tulsa in October: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Osage Casino on October 9 and Skinnerfest at 18th & Boston on October 16. All proceeds from both concerts will benefit the nonprofit’s financial assistance fund. Since 2012, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted over $625,000 to more than 800 music people in 35 Oklahoma counties including $300,850 in COVID relief grants since March 2020.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
TULSA, OK

