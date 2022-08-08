Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Coach Montgomery Discusses First Six Practices
TULSA, Okla. –– The Tulsa football team took a break from practice on Wednesday for the annual Team Photo and Media Day. The Hurricane took its team photo in the morning and handles questions from the media in the afternoon. Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery talked about Tulsa's six practices in the first seven days of preseason camp. Watch HERE.
tulsahurricane.com
Mikaela Berza Promoted to Assistant Coach for Tulsa Women’s Basketball Program
TULSA, Okla. – Mikaela Berza was promoted to an assistant coaching position after serving as the director of video and creative content for The University of Tulsa's women's basketball team last season, as announced today by head coach Angie Nelp. "I am so excited to announce Mikaela as an...
tulsahurricane.com
PRACTICE #6: Competition Growing Depth for Hurricane
TULSA, Okla. –– Practice No. 6 is in the books as the Golden Hurricane moved to H.A. Chapman Stadium for Tuesday mornings' workout. Tulsa will take the day off from the practice field on tomorrow for Team Photo Day and Media Day. "I'm pleased with the trajectory we're...
tulsahurricane.com
Golden Hurricane Volleyball Begins Preseason Practice
Tulsa, Okla. – The Tulsa Golden Hurricane volleyball team returned to the courts at the Volleyball Practice Center in Mabee Gymnasium on Tuesday to begin preseason workouts for the upcoming 2022 season. "I was really happy with the start of practice today," said Head Volleyball Coach Ryan Wills. "It...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Reports for Preseason Practice
The Tulsa men's soccer team began preseason camp today for the 2022 campaign. The Golden Hurricane will play a 15-game schedule, including seven home contests and eight road games. TU will play Central Arkansas, Richland Community College and Central Methodist in preseason exhibition contests before opening the season at Marquette on August 25 and hosting Kansas City in the home opener on September 2.
Tulsa Little League Player Reflects On 'Hug Felt Around The World'
We showed you last night, the 'hug felt around the world' as a Tulsa little league player hugged the other team's pitcher, after the pitcher got upset for accidentally hitting the Tulsa player with a pitch. Isaiah Jarvis didn't expect the spotlight. He said he was just doing what any...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Brin and Santana Named to 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
TYLER, Texas –– — The 10th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced today at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 16th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon. A pair of University of Tulsa football student-athletes – quarterback Davis Brin and receiver JuanCarlos...
Oklahoma Schools Trying To Fill Positions During Staff Shortage
Oklahoma school districts are struggling with unprecedented staffing shortages. Job openings include teachers, bus drivers, class aids, janitors, administration, and more. As students go back to class this month, school leaders across green country say they are desperately trying to fill open staffing positions. Having the ample amount of staffing...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
YWCA opens south Tulsa location to help serve more immigrants and refugees in community
TULSA, Okla. — The YMCA stands for Young Women’s Christian Association of the United States of America. In 1914, YWCA Tulsa was founded. Today, YWCA has three Tulsa locations. One in midtown, one in east Tulsa, and the newest site is in south Tulsa. In 1921, a north...
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
News On 6
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference & Trade Show Taking Place In Downtown Tulsa
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade show is taking place at the Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa. The event is expected to draw around 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers. The event kicked off on Tuesday with the John Marley Golf Tournament to raise scholarship funds...
1600kush.com
Red Dirt Relief Fund kicks off 10th anniversary with two Tulsa concerts
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives with Paul Benjaman’s Oklahoma All-Stars and 7th annual Skinnerfest slated for October. Tulsa, Okla.—In honor of its tenth anniversary serving Oklahoma music professionals in crisis, Red Dirt Relief Fund announces two events coming to Tulsa in October: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Osage Casino on October 9 and Skinnerfest at 18th & Boston on October 16. All proceeds from both concerts will benefit the nonprofit’s financial assistance fund. Since 2012, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted over $625,000 to more than 800 music people in 35 Oklahoma counties including $300,850 in COVID relief grants since March 2020.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
kosu.org
Following two years of COVID interruptions, Tulsa Powwow returns for its 70th year
Fancy dancers, fry bread and the crowning of a princess marked the return of the Tulsa Powwow. For one of the oldest powwow clubs in the nation, festivities this past weekend were a welcome return. Because of COVID-19, the event has been on hiatus for two years. The voices of...
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
KFOR
ShapED My Life: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says teacher helped him and another famous student achieve their goals
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In this episode of ShapED My Life, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum recalls how one high school speech and debate coach influenced him and actor Bill Hader to pursue their dreams. ‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of...
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
