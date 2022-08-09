Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite
The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
What Would The 4th Dimension Look Like?
Hyperspace, cosmic strings, God, and the origin of all life, if our universe is the bi-product of the 4th dimension, what would that visually look like, and could we even comprehend it?
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.
One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 Photos That Serve As A Terrifying Reminder Of How Much Of A Speck You Really Are In Our Enormous Universe
We're all just teeny little ants in an endless universe.
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic
On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery
The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life
Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Discovery
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
It’s 9 feet tall, reeks of rotting flesh, and it’s appearing in Silicon Valley for the first time
A Titan Arum, commonly known as a corpse flower, is expected to bloom any day now for the first time in San Jose State University’s Biology Department tropical greenhouse, university officials said. The 9-foot-tall plant, named Terry Titan, is expected to bloom sometime by Tuesday, staying open for only...
Scientists find mysterious ‘perfectly aligned’ holes on Atlantic ocean floor that look human-made
Scientists have stumbled upon a series of seemingly human-made organised holes on the Atlantic Ocean floor whose origins remain a mystery. The “perfectly aligned” holes were discovered on 23 July but have been previously reported from the region, researchers studying the ocean floor aboard the NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer said.
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
IFLScience
Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas
Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
Fox News
Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it
The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ScienceAlert
52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.https://www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 5