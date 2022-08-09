ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

IFLScience

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite

The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
LADbible

Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Astronomy
Science
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
