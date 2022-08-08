Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nrcolumbus.com
Four charged with attempted murder in Columbus County jail assault
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has charged four defendants in connection with a serious assault at the Columbus County Detention Center. Michael Carlson Lance, Darieus Rashad Washington, Kwamaine Demetrius Bellamy and Timothy Ray Cain II are each now facing attempted murder charges for the Aug. 3 assault of Joshua Johnson, according to District Attorney Jon David. A magistrate set bond at $1 million each.
nrcolumbus.com
Elections board meeting Monday to certify write-in candidates
Two currently unchallenged candidates for local races may each get an opponent after all. On Monday, the Columbus County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting to certify write-in candidates for the upcoming general election in November. Interim Director Ashley Collins announced Wednesday that Monday’s meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the board of elections office, located at 2586 James B. White Hwy. Building B.
Comments / 0