Two currently unchallenged candidates for local races may each get an opponent after all. On Monday, the Columbus County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting to certify write-in candidates for the upcoming general election in November. Interim Director Ashley Collins announced Wednesday that Monday’s meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the board of elections office, located at 2586 James B. White Hwy. Building B.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO