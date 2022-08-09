ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

thevistapress.com

What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections

We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
coolsandiegosights.com

Free ice cream and concert in Balboa Park!

What’s better than free ice cream and a free concert?. Free ice cream and a fantastic free concert in beautiful Balboa Park!. A huge crowd came out to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion this evening to smile, laugh, sing, and dance to the music of San Diego’s own The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. And, of course, to devour ice cream!
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition

ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
ENCINITAS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location

Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
VISTA, CA
missiontimescourier.com

Troy’s Greek Restaurant: 38 years of serving Mission Valley

Walk in the door at Troy’s Greek Restaurant and instantly be transported to the Greek Isles with frescoes on the walls throughout the restaurant. Lovely blue Aegean water, ancient Greek temples, white buildings, and houses cascading down hillsides, porticos- all prevalent in a Greek landscape. Troy’s Restaurant (sorry- there...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 11-14

August 12-14 Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival. Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego

Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

San Diego Automotive Museum holds New Exhibit, “Cars with Character”

The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, will be premiering a new exhibit “Cars with Character” through Sunday, September 25. Cars and motorcycles on display play many roles in TV and film, acting as characters, settings, plot devices, or backgrounds. This exhibit showcases the distinct looks and abilities of an amazing variety of cars that are used in films and TV.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tripatini.com

5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego

California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Sister Concepts Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream Opening New Location In San Diego's North County

The fourth area location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream will open in San Diego's North County community of Carlsbad. Founded in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood in 2016 by co-owners Steven Torres and Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, Pop Pie Co. quickly became a popular dining destination due to its ever-changing assortment of globally-inspired savory and sweet single-serving pies made with a signature all-butter crust. In 2019, the second Pop Pie Co. opened in Costa Mesa in Orange County, CA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

North County's Latest Residential Development

Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County

The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

City Demands Demo of Blighted California Theatre

Mayor Todd Gloria and his team are demanding that the owner of the blighted California Theatre demolish the downtown venue that has been shuttered for more than three decades. The city’s development services director this week sent a letter to developer Caydon Property Group, which recently abandoned its city-approved redevelopment plan for the site, decrying the company’s “alarming lack of action” on imminent safety concerns. The director also highlighted its failure to submit a future plan to demolish the theatre by a Friday deadline set by the city amid escalating frustration over the state of the building. The letter also noted that the developer had not adjusted fencing around the theatre to establish a falling hazard protection zone, hired security or put in place a required fire safety watch.
SAN DIEGO, CA

