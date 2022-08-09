Read full article on original website
What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections
We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
coolsandiegosights.com
Free ice cream and concert in Balboa Park!
What’s better than free ice cream and a free concert?. Free ice cream and a fantastic free concert in beautiful Balboa Park!. A huge crowd came out to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion this evening to smile, laugh, sing, and dance to the music of San Diego’s own The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. And, of course, to devour ice cream!
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 12-14 – Lemons & Libations
Some like it hot, and heading into this San Diego weekend, those folks have it really good. Relief starts Saturday for the rest of us. Do your best to stay cool at festivals across the county – in the city, North County and South Bay. Vogue Tavern hosts one...
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition
ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
Troy’s Greek Restaurant: 38 years of serving Mission Valley
Walk in the door at Troy’s Greek Restaurant and instantly be transported to the Greek Isles with frescoes on the walls throughout the restaurant. Lovely blue Aegean water, ancient Greek temples, white buildings, and houses cascading down hillsides, porticos- all prevalent in a Greek landscape. Troy’s Restaurant (sorry- there...
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 11-14
August 12-14 Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival. Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside.
Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego
Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
Free haircuts and school supplies offered by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation
SAN DIEGO — This Saturday, August 13, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will host the 6-th Annual Back-to-School Haircut Event. In this Zevely Zone, I previewed the free event that will help hundreds of families in need. If you are a parent who is concerned about the expense of sending your children back to school this free event is for you.
On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot
Attention, gastropub fans and folks who love the hoopla of karaoke, live music, big-screen sporting events and stand-up comedy with a warm and welcoming Point Loma vibe. GoodBar’s sure to be your new stomping ground. And that’s no joke. Kenny Casciato, owner-operator of the hopping eatery, has been...
San Diego Automotive Museum holds New Exhibit, “Cars with Character”
The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, will be premiering a new exhibit “Cars with Character” through Sunday, September 25. Cars and motorcycles on display play many roles in TV and film, acting as characters, settings, plot devices, or backgrounds. This exhibit showcases the distinct looks and abilities of an amazing variety of cars that are used in films and TV.
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego
California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
Sister Concepts Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream Opening New Location In San Diego's North County
The fourth area location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream will open in San Diego's North County community of Carlsbad. Founded in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood in 2016 by co-owners Steven Torres and Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, Pop Pie Co. quickly became a popular dining destination due to its ever-changing assortment of globally-inspired savory and sweet single-serving pies made with a signature all-butter crust. In 2019, the second Pop Pie Co. opened in Costa Mesa in Orange County, CA.
Dates and theme announced for 2023 San Diego County Fair
The announcement comes a month after the 2022 San Diego County Fair returned in full scale, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
North County's Latest Residential Development
Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
Greystar Completes 204-Unit Apartment Project in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (August 11, 2022) – Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, has announced the completion and grand opening of 525 Olive, a luxury apartment community in Bankers Hill that offers panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown San Diego and the bay.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening El Cajon Bakery
Popular Dessert Shop Bringing Everything from Bundtinis to Bundtlets to Rancho San Diego
Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County
The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
City Demands Demo of Blighted California Theatre
Mayor Todd Gloria and his team are demanding that the owner of the blighted California Theatre demolish the downtown venue that has been shuttered for more than three decades. The city’s development services director this week sent a letter to developer Caydon Property Group, which recently abandoned its city-approved redevelopment plan for the site, decrying the company’s “alarming lack of action” on imminent safety concerns. The director also highlighted its failure to submit a future plan to demolish the theatre by a Friday deadline set by the city amid escalating frustration over the state of the building. The letter also noted that the developer had not adjusted fencing around the theatre to establish a falling hazard protection zone, hired security or put in place a required fire safety watch.
