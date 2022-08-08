ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wrfalp.com

Jamestown YWCA Announces 2022 Women of Achievement Award Recipients

The awards honor women whose career, volunteer and advocacy achievements have worked to enhance diversity and inclusion and promote the empowerment of women in the community. The Rising Star award goes to Samantha Elleman who is a SUNY Fredonia Student majoring in Music Therapy. She is a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights and recently spent time in Guatemala teaching children English.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off

The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Warren County Fair Underway this Week

The Warren County Fair is underway as a week of fun starts. Although most festivities start Tuesday, there was still plenty of fun Monday with a rodeo and a draft horse show. All show animals are also on the fairgrounds, giving you a chance to check out local livestock. The...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
stepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022

Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville Greens Seeks Local Headquarters

The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency is poised to review an application for a state sales tax abatement and payment-in-lieu-of-tax deal (PILOT) for an intensive container-gardening project at a leased rural Ellicottville location. The company has been supplying the area and the region with food for the past four years.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Rotary Entertained by Chautauqua Institution Young Artists

At a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Jamestown, Program Committee Member Jim Smith introduced Carol Rausch who has served as the Chorus Master/Music Administrator of the Chautauqua Opera and the Chautauqua Symphony since 1995. Both were founded in 1929 and the Chautauqua Opera is the oldest continuing summer program in the United States.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Warren County Fair Kicks Off First Full Night of Fun

The first full day of the Warren County Fair is underway, with all sorts of activities and food to enjoy. At the fairgrounds tonight, there will be ATV and drag races, tractor trivia, and a milk chugging contest. The Midway is open until 10, so you can grab your favorite...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Green Organization pays $2 million for large Amherst tract, with apartments planned

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Green Organization has taken another step toward developing the largest project in its growing Northtowns portfolio. According to Aug. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Greens Luxury Apartments LLC – a Green Organization affiliate – paid $2 million for a 22-acre vacant parcel its needs for its proposed 162-unit, $40 million luxury apartment complex at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Both parcels were owned by businessman Frank Levin’s Levin Inc.
AMHERST, NY
wesb.com

Council Hears Complaint About Yard Signs

A resident of Abbot Road submitted a complaint and a petition to the Bradford City Council Tuesday against a fellow resident on the street with a vulgar sign on their property and its possible effect on passing children. The sign, one of many on the yard, consisted of a single...
BRADFORD, PA

