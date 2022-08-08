Read full article on original website
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
jamestowngazette.com
Jamestown Coin Club Celebrates 500th Meeting
Participants in the July 26 meeting of the Jamestown Coin Club took a break during their auction to enjoy cake and ice cream in celebration of their 500th meeting. The Club first organized in 1975 at Jamestown Community College. According to President Chuck Brininger, active and dedicated officers have sustained the Club, providing opportunities for coin collectors in western New York and northwest Pennsylvania.
jamestowngazette.com
United Way Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs
At their annual meeting this week, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of their 2022 Fundraising Campaign: Heather Turner (Blackstone Advanced Technologies), Denise Heppler (Jamestown Public Schools), and Danielle Stone (Wegmans). Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million dollars to fund significant community impact and change in Southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs.
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Brand New Tiny Home Village Coming to Ellicottville, New York
Coming to Ellicottville will be a brand new 'tiny home village' right in the heart of ski country. The construction has already started and the project is expected to be completely done sometime in the Fall of 2022. The project belongs to a Buffalo lawyer, Robert Carbone, who saw a similar concept in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
Going to the 2022 Erie County Fair? Here is what you need to know
The 182nd Erie County Fair will be held from August 10 to August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Here is what you'll need to know if you plan on attending.
Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation
This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
Ilio DiPaolo's updates will freshen and preserve Blasdell Italian restaurant
BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ilio DiPaolo’s is working to update most of the interior of the 57-year-old Blasdell restaurant, while maintaining the look and feel. The remodeling project began in mid-July with carpeting throughout the dining room, bar and banquet areas, to be followed this week by new upholstery, chairs and paint.
jamestowngazette.com
Jamestown Cruise-In Returns for 29th Year
Hot rods, cool classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages will line the streets of downtown Jamestown for a 29th year as Jamestown Cruise-In returns! This popular annual event will be held from 5-8pm, Friday, August 12 in downtown Jamestown. This outstanding event attracts a wide variety...
2 The Outdoors: Damage to New York's trees starting to take its toll
SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in Ohio in 2012. It spread quickly throughout the Northeast, arriving in WNY in Chautauqua County in 2018, and Erie County in 2019. It affects all species of Beech trees, which are common in New York State. Tom Anderson,...
jamestowngazette.com
Two Elections will be held in Chautauqua County on August 23, 2022
Another Election is just around the corner, notes Chautauqua County Election Commissioners Luz E. Torres and Brian C. Abram. In a joint statement by the Commissioners they stated, “on August 23, 2022, there will be two separate Elections being held in Chautauqua County,”. “First, all registered voters are...
jamestowngazette.com
Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival 2022
The Bird is Back! Whirlybird Music & Arts Festival returns to the streets and venues of Downtown, Jamestown, New York, on August 10th through the 13th without missing a beat! We’re making up for lost time with four days of good vibes featuring over 40 bands and artists, live painting, comedy, dancing, smiles, and sun!
New Arcade In Blasdell Offers Classic Games And Virtual Reality For Big Kids
Blasdell has a new spot for classic arcade games and new-school virtual reality. If you're a big kid, who still loves to play old-school games like Donkey Kong, but has also embraced new-school technology, you might want to check out Orion's Landing. There are 14 virtual reality stations with virtual...
Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns
We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Accused Of Defrauding $50,000 From Cattaraugus County Social Services
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old woman is accused of disguising herself as a nursing home employee in Olean is accused of defrauding $50,000 from Cattaraugus County’s social services office. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christina Ertell, of Portville, with grand larceny, falsifying...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Western New York has expired
What a soupy Monday we had all across Western New York, it was hot and extremely humid with heat index values pushing 90°. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 9 p.m. for Jamestown, Bemus Point, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Charlotte, Sinclairville, Randolph, Gowanda, Gerry, East Otto, and Poland has now expired.
wesb.com
Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Pascarella
Anthony “Tony” Pascarella, 86, of Indiatlantic, FL, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at UPMC Hamot, Erie. He was born on September 12, 1935 in Bradford, a son of the late Luke and Margaret Affinato Pascarella. He was a 1955 graduate of Bradford Area...
