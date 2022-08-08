ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Jamestown Coin Club Celebrates 500th Meeting

Participants in the July 26 meeting of the Jamestown Coin Club took a break during their auction to enjoy cake and ice cream in celebration of their 500th meeting. The Club first organized in 1975 at Jamestown Community College. According to President Chuck Brininger, active and dedicated officers have sustained the Club, providing opportunities for coin collectors in western New York and northwest Pennsylvania.
JAMESTOWN, NY
jamestowngazette.com

United Way Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs

At their annual meeting this week, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of their 2022 Fundraising Campaign: Heather Turner (Blackstone Advanced Technologies), Denise Heppler (Jamestown Public Schools), and Danielle Stone (Wegmans). Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million dollars to fund significant community impact and change in Southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town

There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties

(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation

This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
WEST SENECA, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Jamestown Cruise-In Returns for 29th Year

Hot rods, cool classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages will line the streets of downtown Jamestown for a 29th year as Jamestown Cruise-In returns! This popular annual event will be held from 5-8pm, Friday, August 12 in downtown Jamestown. This outstanding event attracts a wide variety...
JAMESTOWN, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Two Elections will be held in Chautauqua County on August 23, 2022

Another Election is just around the corner, notes Chautauqua County Election Commissioners Luz E. Torres and Brian C. Abram. In a joint statement by the Commissioners they stated, “on August 23, 2022, there will be two separate Elections being held in Chautauqua County,”. “First, all registered voters are...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival 2022

The Bird is Back! Whirlybird Music & Arts Festival returns to the streets and venues of Downtown, Jamestown, New York, on August 10th through the 13th without missing a beat! We’re making up for lost time with four days of good vibes featuring over 40 bands and artists, live painting, comedy, dancing, smiles, and sun!
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Western New York has expired

What a soupy Monday we had all across Western New York, it was hot and extremely humid with heat index values pushing 90°. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 9 p.m. for Jamestown, Bemus Point, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Charlotte, Sinclairville, Randolph, Gowanda, Gerry, East Otto, and Poland has now expired.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Pascarella

Anthony “Tony” Pascarella, 86, of Indiatlantic, FL, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at UPMC Hamot, Erie. He was born on September 12, 1935 in Bradford, a son of the late Luke and Margaret Affinato Pascarella. He was a 1955 graduate of Bradford Area...
BRADFORD, PA

