The following is the text of a press release from PennDOT:. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for its highway restoration project along Route 219 near Bradford plans to implement a detour on Monday, August 15. PennDOT anticipates the detour being in place for six days while the contractor restores the pavement surface at the Owens Way overpass.

BRADFORD, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO