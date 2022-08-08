Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams
The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate
Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
Yardbarker
Nathan MacKinnon and Avalanche Reportedly Discussing Historic Contract
With the Colorado Avalanche being the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, many are wondering what will come of their superstars. After all, Gabriel Landeskog signed an eight-year, $56 million contract, and Cale Makar signed a six-year, $54 million contract back in July 2021, which leaves Nathan MacKinnon remaining. He has one year left on his seven-year, $44.1 million deal ($6.3 million AAV) that he signed in 2016. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic stated at the 2022 NHL Draft that they are hoping to get an extension done this offseason and that getting him locked in was his priority. With that, there is a general idea of what MacKinnon’s next contract could entail.
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target
The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
Yardbarker
Oilers Need Both Kessel & Subban to Be Serious Cup Contenders
However the Oilers are still missing something. Championship teams have the perfect combination of superstars and depth pieces that fit their team. Although the Oilers already have a lot going for them, they still need to solidify a couple of key areas of their team. Luckily for the Oilers, they...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More
It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
NHL
Necas signs two-year contract with Hurricanes
Restricted free agent forward gets $6 million, had 40 points last season. Martin Necas signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 40 points (14 goals, 26...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
NHL
Coyotes Sign Crouse to Five-Year Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Lawson to a long-term contract," said Armstrong. "He is a...
Yardbarker
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Yardbarker
Islanders Can Sign Kadri & Trade for Top Winger
The New York Islanders’ offseason is at a standstill, at least from where we sit. There are a number of unsubstantiated rumors and speculation we needn’t discuss here to go along with complete radio silence from general manager Lou Lamoriello. As we continue to imagine the future of the Islanders’ roster with little to no knowledge at our disposal, there appears to be an option or two for Lamoriello to consider in order to sign Nazem Kadri and make a trade for their coveted first-line winger.
NHL
Jets sign forward David Gustafsson to a two-year contract
Gustafsson, 22, played a pair of games for the Jets in 2021-22 WINNIPEG, August 10, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward David Gustafsson on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $775,000. The deal is a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season and a one-way contract for 2023-24.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers boast 7 prospects at World Junior Championship
The World Junior Championship are set to begin today with the New York Rangers boasting 7 prospects in the tournament. Back in December, the tournament was cancelled due to a flare up of COVID-19. Edmonton will be hosting the event which runs through August 20th. Team USA won Gold in...
Defenseman Jacob Trouba named next Rangers captain
Back in May, New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba generated headlines and controversy for a high hit he delivered to Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby that changed the first round playoff series the Rangers ultimately won in seven games. Trouba wasn't penalized or otherwise punished for that blow and...
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Top 5 NHL free agents who still don’t have a contract
With the summer winding down and hockey season gearing up again, there are still many players who don’t have a
NHL
Pacioretty To Undergo Surgery
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty will undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Kevin Logel at Raleigh Orthopaedic on Wednesday. Pacioretty's expected recovery time is six months.
