Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
GOP Nevada Secretary of State nominee to declare business filing fee holiday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Secretary of State Nominee Jim Marchant announced Friday he will be declaring a holiday from all business filing fees upon entering office. Marchant, a former assemblyman, says he will be doing this to offset the financial impact of inflation. In a statement, Marchant said...
KOLO TV Reno
Biden announces new investment into state’s healthcare, including Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration is announcing $74 million in investments to improve healthcare across 37 states, including Nevada. The grant money will go towards improving health care facilities nationwide, and will help 143 rural health care organizations and three million people nationwide. “The Emergency Rural Health...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Congresswoman helps introduce bill addressing doctor shortage
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia. (KOLO) - Nevada Representative Susie Lee was one of two House members to introduce bipartisan legislation to address the shortage of doctors across the U.S. Lee, a Democrat, and Representative David McKinley, a Republican, introduced the Physicians for Underserved Areas Act which aims to address the shortage...
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Family Time: Northern Nevada Moms co-founder shares how to prepare kids physically and mentally for back-to-school routines
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve the bus schedule. You’ve gathered all the school supplies. You’ve met the teachers. But are you and your kids really ready to go back to school?. Kacey Queen, co-founder of Northern Nevada Moms, stopped by Morning Break with advice for not only...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday
NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
KOLO TV Reno
988 is nearly one month old
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may not look like it, but compared to more than a month ago, there’s been an increase in calls at the Crisis Support Services of Nevada. That’s all due to the new nationwide crisis call number 988 which went live in mid-July. “So...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada DMV to go appointment only starting Aug. 15
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday they will not be accepting walk-in appointments starting Aug. 15. The department will switch to appointment only at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno. In a press release, the Nevada DMV says the change is being made due to staffing shortages.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Chief endorses Catherine Cortez Masto in Senate bid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Chief Jason Soto has announced his support of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign. The endorsement marks his first ever Democratic endorsement. Soto says he is endorsing Cortez Masto for her partnership with law enforcement. “While some politicians claim they stand with...
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
KOLO TV Reno
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 2:56 P.M. UPDATE.: Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on U.S. 395 near Lemmon Drive. They say the accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. and involved a gray four-door 1992 Mazda traveling southbound from Red Rock. Nevada State Police said one person died in the crash and one was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Comments / 0