Mississippi State

KOLO TV Reno

Biden announces new investment into state’s healthcare, including Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration is announcing $74 million in investments to improve healthcare across 37 states, including Nevada. The grant money will go towards improving health care facilities nationwide, and will help 143 rural health care organizations and three million people nationwide. “The Emergency Rural Health...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Congresswoman helps introduce bill addressing doctor shortage

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia. (KOLO) - Nevada Representative Susie Lee was one of two House members to introduce bipartisan legislation to address the shortage of doctors across the U.S. Lee, a Democrat, and Representative David McKinley, a Republican, introduced the Physicians for Underserved Areas Act which aims to address the shortage...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
KOLO TV Reno

988 is nearly one month old

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may not look like it, but compared to more than a month ago, there’s been an increase in calls at the Crisis Support Services of Nevada. That’s all due to the new nationwide crisis call number 988 which went live in mid-July. “So...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada DMV to go appointment only starting Aug. 15

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday they will not be accepting walk-in appointments starting Aug. 15. The department will switch to appointment only at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno. In a press release, the Nevada DMV says the change is being made due to staffing shortages.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Chief endorses Catherine Cortez Masto in Senate bid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Chief Jason Soto has announced his support of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign. The endorsement marks his first ever Democratic endorsement. Soto says he is endorsing Cortez Masto for her partnership with law enforcement. “While some politicians claim they stand with...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 2:56 P.M. UPDATE.: Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on U.S. 395 near Lemmon Drive. They say the accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. and involved a gray four-door 1992 Mazda traveling southbound from Red Rock. Nevada State Police said one person died in the crash and one was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
RENO, NV

