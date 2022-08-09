ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Gazette

New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

An Opportunity for Progress in Combating the City’s Housing Crisis

The ongoing affordable housing crisis in New York City requires bold solutions. We must house more people, especially in vulnerable populations. In Hell’s Kitchen we have an opportunity to do just that with The Lirio, a newly proposed 112-unit affordable housing development, which will include affordable homes for long-term survivors of HIV/AIDS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Asian Advocates, Elected Officials Call on Redistricting Commission to Redo City Council Map

A portion of the Unity Map proposal for new City Council districts. Last month, the New York City Districting Commission released a preliminary map of new City Council district lines, redrawing boundaries across the city based on population changes enumerated in the 2020 Census. Uproar quickly ensued over several of the major changes in the draft maps for the 51 City Council districts across the five boroughs.
BROOKLYN, NY

