A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after acquiring an additional 418,123 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO