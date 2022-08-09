Are we really still doing this? I asked myself this question when I came across a NFL.com article on the best fits for some high-profile free agents that are still on the market. I did not see a problem with most of the arguments. However, analyst Marc Ross listed the Green Bay Packers as the best fit for former first-round pick Will Fuller. Fuller, of course, is an oft-injured wide receiver who has also missed games due to suspension. Before going into why this would be a horrible idea for the Packers, here is what Ross had to say about Fuller and the Packers:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO