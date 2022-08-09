First Chicago Insurance Company Expands Its Public and Specialty Transportation Commercial Automobile Insurance to Include the State of New Jersey

Read full article on original website
Humana to Expand Medicaid Services in Wisconsin with Acquisition of Inclusa, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it will acquire substantially all of the assets of. that provides long-term care services and supports to approximately 16,600 older adults and adults with disabilities through the state’s Family Care program. For more than 20 years, Inclusa has partnered with local healthcare providers and community resources to connect members with the support and services they need. Inclusa’s programs help eligible seniors and adults with disabilities to live independently in the communities they call home.
Nigerians claiming to be Richmond construction firm defrauded VCU of $470,000
Daily Progress, The (Charlottesville, VA) A Virginia Commonwealth University employee transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from government entities, construction companies and universities in. Virginia. ,. Texas. and. North Carolina. , the. Federal Bureau of Investigation. said Wednesday. The. FBI. has extradited three...
Morrisey announces settlement of up to $30M against opioid distributor Rite Aid [The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.]
Dominion Post (Morgantown, WV) The suit alleged Rite Aid , in its role as a distributor, supplied more opioids to its pharmacies than was necessary to meet legitimate patient needs ; and the pharmacies ordered more from other distributors. In doing so, it failed to maintain effective controls against diversion and contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.
Texas lawmakers ask feds to reconsider Medicaid expansion proposal
AUSTIN — Nearly 130 Texas lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. application to extend postpartum health care coverage for new mothers across the state. A total of 128 lawmakers signed on to the bipartisan letter, which came after federal regulators – who...
Philadelphia pharmacy and owner who pled guilty agree to settle for over $4M
PHILADELPHIA -- U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud.
Las Vegas man indicted in Ponzi betting scheme out of Ohio
—A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’ s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49- year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.
Health officials say teen suicides are on the rise in Nevada [Las Vegas Review-Journal]
Las Vegas Review-Journal (NV) As numbers show that teen suicide in Nevada is once again on the rise, state officials and community advocates gathered Thursday to announce a new partnership aimed at reducing suicide across the state. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth ages 12 to...
Insurance rates climb from fires, COVID, inflation, worker shortage
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent Steve Nelson, “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
Cline: Inflation Reduction Act – the worst is yet to come
Roanoke Times (Roanoke, VA) As we find ourselves in the Dog Days of summer, hardworking Virginians have felt the devastating impacts of one-party rule in. . Inflation is at a 40-year high, historic interest rate hikes from the. Federal Reserve. have reduced purchasing power, gas prices are still too high,...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE OF NEW JERSEY – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of. Operations ("MD&A") addresses the financial condition of. , and its results of operations for the three and six months. ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our. financial condition and results of operations in...
SC judge sends Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice Curtis Smith to jail for breaking bond [The State]
A South Carolina judge on Thursday revoked bond for Curtis “Eddie” Smith, a distant cousin and alleged co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh’s, sending Smith back to jail possibly until trial because Smith was not honest about money he had and his whereabouts during home confinement. Judge. Clifton Newman.
