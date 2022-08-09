Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to Password Protect Bookmarks in Chrome, Firefox and Edge
If you want to password protect bookmarks in Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post will be helpful. While there is no built-in feature or option in these browsers to set a password to access the bookmarks, you can use some free extensions for that. You can create a list of password-protected bookmarks and access those bookmarks using the main password. You won’t be able to set password protection to browser bookmarks that you have saved already, but you add or copy those bookmarks to the new list. This way, you can have password protection for those bookmarks also.
makeuseof.com
Ubuntu 22.04 Point Release Upgrade Available to Loyal Users After Frustrating Delay
Canonical, the creator of the Linux distribution Ubuntu, has announced the availability of the 22.04.1 point release. This clears the way for existing users to upgrade the system using the built-in utility. Ubuntu Users Can Now Upgrade. The official Ubuntu account enticed users who may have been waiting to upgrade...
Jitter Clicking: A Strategic Mouse-Clicking Strategy
Jitter Clicking is a strategic mouse-clicking strategy that helps you achieve your desired results. By increasing the rate at which your users click, you can increase the chances of achieving success. What is Jitter Clicking. Jitter clicking is achieved by clicking on the mouse button repeatedly while the cursor is...
Google might actually be the best friend for open-source software right now
Technology giants are now more committed than ever to open source software, with ‘big tech’ contributions to GitHub up four-fold compared with six years ago, new research has claimed. A report from Aiven found Google seems to be the key driver in the industry’s commitment to open source,...
Hopsworks 3.0: The Python-Centric Feature Store
Feature stores began in the world of Big Data, with Spark being the feature engineering platform for Michelangelo (the first feature store) and Hopsworks (the first open-source feature store). Nowadays, the modern data stack has assumed the role of Spark for feature stores - feature engineering code can be written that seamlessly scales to large data volumes in Snowflake, BigQuery, or Redshift. However, Python developers know that feature engineering is so much more than the aggregations and data validation you can do in SQL and DBT. Dimensionality reduction, whether using PCA or Embeddings, and transformations are fundamental steps in feature engineering that are not available in SQL, even with UDFs (user-defined functions), today.
Nucleoid: A Low-code Framework for Node.js
We've launched a project that it can automate data and logic in Node.js so that it can organically reduce your code lines. Nucleoid Low-code Framework works with an underlying declarative runtime environment that re-renders the very same JavaScript codes that make connections in the graph and eventually save the JavaScript state so that it doesn't require an external database.
makeuseof.com
How to Publish a Package on npm
The Node Package Manager, popularly known as npm, is an online repository for publishing NodeJS packages and libraries. It is also a command-line tool that lets you interact with registered packages. It can help with package installation, version management, and dependency management. Developers publish their JavaScript libraries on npm every...
ZDNet
How to open files from Samba share in LibreOffice
LibreOffice is one of the best open-source office suites on the market. I use it regularly and have found it to perfectly suit many of my use cases. I prefer it over most other similar tools not only because it's available for nearly every operating system on the market, but because of its flexibility and feature set.
ZDNet
How to update Linux Mint to Mint 21
As far as I'm concerned, Linux Mint is the best desktop around. Note, I didn't say best Linux desktop, I said desktop, and I mean it. Why? Because its Cinnamon interface is easy to learn and use. It runs quickly on PCs that would choke on Windows 11. And it's fast, secure, and works well. However, upgrading from one major release to another? That's not so easy. But you can do it if you follow these step-by-step instructions.
Tips for Safeguarding Your WordPress Website
All websites are prone to cyber-attacks from hackers attempting to control website resources and users' data. The reason for most attacks is financial gains where hackers either attempt to gain access to people's banking details or make website owners pay for ransomware. This underlying cyber security threat calls for drastic...
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
5 Tools That Will Help You Improve Code Reviews on GitHub
As software engineers, we love to automate. Yet code review is often a fairly manual process that takes up a large percentage of our time. How do we improve this? There are plenty of tips and tricks for doing code reviews effectively, so we won’t go into those here. Instead, let’s focus on the parts of code review that we can automate.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Disk Checking on Windows 10 Startup
Windows generally performs a check for disk integrity on startup if it detects an error with a drive or if the system was not shut down properly. But sometimes, it goes into a loop and surfaces a scan even if everything is alright. If that’s the case, you may want to disable disk checking on Windows startup.
The Linux Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced!
We are back with the results announcement for The Linux Writing Contest, July 2022. HackerNoon has partnered with Linode to give monthly prizes to the best Linux stories!. In order to participate, simply submit your story with the #Linux tag, and you’ll be entered to win from a prize pool of $3,000 every month! from June 1st to August 31st!
TURN Time Into Value
Web2 software engineers have benefitted from design standards, mature programming languages, and vulnerability tools to minimize the risks of an attack. Failure to do so can result in a situation similar to my “. ” publication back in 2017. Those working in Web3 projects find themselves at an exciting stage....
The Windows Club
How to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF Reader on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF reader on Windows 11/10. The built-in PDF viewer or reader of Firefox has some interesting features that include two-page view mode (Odd Spreads), Even Spreads, Horizontal Scrolling, view document properties, Presentation Mode, etc. Now, it also lets you annotate a PDF using its PDF editing tools. Using these PDF editing tools, you can add text and use ink annotation to draw on PDF with freehand mode. You can also select a color of your choice for using the text tool and ink tool.
Does AR Have a Place in Education?
In the past, AR and related technologies like virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) were primarily associated with gaming and entertainment. These technologies became more advanced, and hardware became more affordable, opening up more opportunities for companies to invest in them. One sector that AR could significantly impact is education.
Guitar World Magazine
Model your gear and turn it into a plugin with IK Multimedia’s new AmpliTube Tonex software
IK's AI Machine Modeling lets users model their guitar amps, cabs or gain pedals, while Tonex lets users turn those models into plugins that can be shared with the user community. Hot on the heels of the announcement (opens in new tab) of its new AI Machine Modeling technology, IK...
How Will Blockchain Bridges and Cross-Chain Interoperability Evolve from a UX Perspective?
The crypto/web3 space has matured considerably as a whole. Long gone are the days where Ethereum is the only platform for smart contracts — the emergence of multiple smart contract chains have provided us with faster and cheaper alternatives to Ethereum. As a testament to this fact, Ethereum’s TVL...
Computers on the Farm: Components of a Microcomputer
The CPU stores memory of several kinds. Part of the memory is wired into the computer permanently by the manufacturer. This is called Read Only Memory (ROM). It contains such things as the operating system and program language. Random Access Memory (RAM) is the memory bank that includes the computer program or instructions, as well as the data. Your storage devices—tape cassettes, floppy disks, or hard disks—that store computer programs and data, are sometimes called external memory. The computer system also needs input devices and output devices. Your keyboard is an input device; disk drives and tape drives are also input devices. The output will probably be a cathode ray tube (CRT), which looks like a video monitor. The printer is the other output device you may choose to include in your computer system.
