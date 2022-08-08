Read full article on original website
GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with the runner-up in Tuesday’s primary now saying she plans to as a Libertarian, creating a three-way contest in November. Liam Madden, a self-declared Independent won the three-way GOP contest Tuesday by...
Analysis: What was Vermont voters’ primary message?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two days after Vermont’s primary election, many political observers are still trying to parse the results. Political newcomer Gerald Malloy defeated former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan in the U.S. Senate race. From the start, Nolan, a centrist endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott was seen as the favorite. Now, Malloy -- who won by a four-point margin -- will be the GOP standard bearer against Rep. Peter Welch in November.
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to make wigs for people that suffer hair loss as a result of medical conditions.
Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House
Advocates rally support for anti-slavery ballot measure
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gearing up for the last 100 days of the election season, advocates are organizing a final push to pass Proposition 2, a constitutional amendment that clarifies that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state. On Thursday, Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action...
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
Emerge Vermont women win big in primary
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before. Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.
Vt. ed officials say school nurses will steer COVID policy this fall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont families prepare for the return to school, many will also need to factor in new COVID recommendations. The Agency of Education Wednesday released its recommendations for the school year, which are now centered around the clinical decision-making of school nurses to determine if a student needs a COVID test. Testing is not required to attend school, but if a student or staff member does test positive, they are to follow isolation guidance from the Department of Health.
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. After its political redistricting was ruled unconstitutional, the congressional and state Senate primaries were pushed back. The Senate race will not have a primary for our region, leaving only one race to watch --...
Are public health officials prepared for a fall COVID surge?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we prepare for cooler weather and heading back indoors, concerns increase for a potential surge of COVID cases. The CDC Thursday relaxed its COVID guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. It comes as COVID case rates remain relatively low in Vermont and Northern New York despite the increased transmissibility of the BA-5 variant. But what actions can people -- and public health officials -- take to keep it that way?
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint prevailed to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Vermont Congressman Peter Welch. She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election. Watch the videos to see our Darren...
New York bill to increase Holocaust education in schools
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that would improve Holocaust education in New York schools. The bill comes after a 2020 study showed that 28% of New Yorkers aged 18-39 believed the Holocaust is a myth or has been exaggerated and that 60% did not know that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. The study also showed that New York led all states with 19% of respondents who believed Jews caused the Holocaust.
Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
