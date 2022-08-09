Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Jasper Bulldogs
JASPER, Texas — Jasper made the move to District 9-4A Division II football, joining state ranked Silsbee and West Orange-Stark. Coach Kendrick Crumedy is ready for the challenge. “We’re in murderous row. We’re in one of the toughest districts in the state. All the pride and tradition at West...
12newsnow.com
409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Orangefield Bobcats
ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Coming off back-to-back playoff appearances in Class 4A, Orangefield is making their return to 3A. And while some have declared the bobcats a district favorite, Coach Josh Smalley knows things won't get any easier. "It never does. We learned that in 2018. We dropped to 3A...
12newsnow.com
409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Bridge City Cardinals
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Over the years Bridge City has battled through soggy conditions time and time again in Larry Ward Stadium. Not to mention dealing ants and swamp like conditions on the practice field, but that's not the case anymore with facility upgrades that includes a new turf field.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves coach gets first career win; Nederland starts off with a bang
The Bre’Ala Box era started with a win for Port Neches-Groves volleyball. PNG’s new head coach earned the first win of her career Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over West Brook. “It felt great,” Box said. “There were a lot of PNG fans there. The fact we were...
Beaumont, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Deweyville High School football team will have a game with Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Deweyville High SchoolMonsignor Kelly Catholic High School.
KHOU
Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire
ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
KFDM-TV
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze
ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
Airplane helping to fight Texas wildfires crashes into lake
An aircraft helping to fight wildfires in southeast Texas crashed into a lake Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a press release.
KTRE
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Moore brothers officially home; family thrilled with prayers received
MAURICEVILLE – On the morning of July 27, a horrific traffic crash took place that is every parent’s worst fear. Mauriceville brothers Clayton, Hayden and Peanut Moore, along with two other friends, were heading to a football practice and workout at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Orange Leader
Authorities trying to determine cause of blaze that destroyed home of Earl Thomas
A Thursday fire destroyed the home of former NFL player and Orange native Earl Thomas. The cause is under investigation, authorities said. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at the home in the 1600 block of Bear Path Drive. Little Cypress Fire and...
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"
Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire
LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County. In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires. The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene. Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
