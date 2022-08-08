ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reacts To Cale Gundy's Shocking Resignation

After 23 years on Oklahoma's sideline, Sooners assistant Cale Gundy stepped down Sunday night for using a "shameful and hurtful" word during a team film session. The next day, the man who gave Gundy his start in coaching, Bob Stoops, shared his feelings on the shocking resignation. Tweeting, "It’s with...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Can Ryan Day and Ohio State win it all? Is this the last stand for Scott Frost at Nebraska? | Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young breaks down the top five storylines around the Big Ten conference this season, including is this the year Ryan Day can lead the Buckeyes to a national title? Is the state of Michigan for real? Is this the last stand for Scott Frost at Nebraska? And is this the year the B1G West can deliver and give the Big Ten two playoff teams?
COLUMBUS, OH
