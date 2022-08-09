Read full article on original website
wsmag.net
A Day in Port Gamble
Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Port Townsend ferry service hit with another delay
It’s a rough day out on the water, especially for the state ferries. Port Townsend -Coupeville service was expected to resume by Wednesday evening, but it will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning before a replacement boat is in place. The ferry on the run was taken out this morning...
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County History: What Was It Like for Kids Growing Up In the Olympia Area?
Everyone started life as children. That includes grandparents like me. I fondly remember my grandpa, Bill Trosper, telling me that he was 10 years old when he arrived in Thurston County from Kansas in 1892. He added that the countryside south of old Tumwater at that time was so full of old-growth timber that a person could walk from what is today Capitol Boulevard all the way to Black Lake on fallen logs without having to touch the ground. He was known to exaggerate at times. Thurston County History sounds different when looked through the eyes of the young.
Chronicle
At 21, Roy Farmer Is Already a Veteran of the Fields
Yelm High School graduate and lifelong Roy resident Colton Lester, 21, has completed yet another successful haying season. Each summer, he tends to his family farm of over 100 years, cutting their hay fields and yielding a successful harvest. With the whole operation being weather dependent, Lester waits for weeks...
Dezeen
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle
Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
Left sprinklers on overnight!
I accidentally left 2 sprinklers on overnight thinking I had already turned them off. They put out 6 gallons per minute and i left them in for about 11-12 hours, how much would this raise the water bill? I would just like to know to leave my sister money because I'm currently dog sitting their dogs and it is not my housefrom Connect_Mission_2685.
urbnlivn.com
Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting
Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Vintage Courtyard Condo Lives Like a Little House
The 1920s brought an apartment-building boom to Seattle, resulting in many of the gorgeous brick-clad apartments still standing today. Before single-family zoning spread to the vast majority of the city, developers like Frederick Anhalt specialized in luxury apartments that felt like houses—and courtyard housing, made up of small attached cottages facing a central courtyard, was a popular style. This tree-shaded, one-bedroom home is part of Rosina Court, a collection of nine Tudor-style homes on the Capitol Hill edge of the Central District built in 1928 and designed by architect William H. Whiteley.
Thunderstorms rack the Puget Sound region, leaving thousands without power
A series of lightning storms in the Puget Sound region has left thousands without power Wednesday morning. Fife, Dash point, Browns point, at least 9,000 customers are without power because of lightning strikes. Fife City Hall and the Community and Aquatic Center are closed to the public today. The pool...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
West Seattle Bridge's Reopening Date Announced
'It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure,' Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says.
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Living in an apartment? You could be paying for this F-rated delivery service without even knowing
Apartment and condo dwellers: check your lease! You may be paying up to $20 a month for a delivery service, whether you use it or not. It’s called Fetch. And now, residents say the company is not only failing to deliver packages on time, but that it is also taking a bite out of their wallets.
KOMO News
Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands
Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
