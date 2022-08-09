ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
wsmag.net

A Day in Port Gamble

Spending a day in Port Gamble is like taking a step back in time. This wonderful historic community setting on the northwest shore of Kitsap County was developed beginning in 1841 by a U.S. Navy expedition on the 2-mile-long bay at the mouth of Hood Canal. Named after Lt. Robert Gamble, who was wounded in the War of 1812, it was established as a true company town to support the sawmills that provided lumber for the world market. The Pope and Talbot mill finally closed in 1995 and is now a historic site, preserved to reflect an authentic company mill town.
PORT GAMBLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Issaquah, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
City
Enumclaw, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million

MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
MUKILTEO, WA
kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thurston County History: What Was It Like for Kids Growing Up In the Olympia Area?

Everyone started life as children. That includes grandparents like me. I fondly remember my grandpa, Bill Trosper, telling me that he was 10 years old when he arrived in Thurston County from Kansas in 1892. He added that the countryside south of old Tumwater at that time was so full of old-growth timber that a person could walk from what is today Capitol Boulevard all the way to Black Lake on fallen logs without having to touch the ground. He was known to exaggerate at times. Thurston County History sounds different when looked through the eyes of the young.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
Chronicle

At 21, Roy Farmer Is Already a Veteran of the Fields

Yelm High School graduate and lifelong Roy resident Colton Lester, 21, has completed yet another successful haying season. Each summer, he tends to his family farm of over 100 years, cutting their hay fields and yielding a successful harvest. With the whole operation being weather dependent, Lester waits for weeks...
YELM, WA
Dezeen

Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle

Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Trending on Reddit

Left sprinklers on overnight!

I accidentally left 2 sprinklers on overnight thinking I had already turned them off. They put out 6 gallons per minute and i left them in for about 11-12 hours, how much would this raise the water bill? I would just like to know to leave my sister money because I'm currently dog sitting their dogs and it is not my housefrom Connect_Mission_2685.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Lake Lucerne#Travel Guide#High Dive#Water Bodies#Cool Water#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Swimming#Americans#Lake Sawyer#Fed
urbnlivn.com

Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting

Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
SHORELINE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Vintage Courtyard Condo Lives Like a Little House

The 1920s brought an apartment-building boom to Seattle, resulting in many of the gorgeous brick-clad apartments still standing today. Before single-family zoning spread to the vast majority of the city, developers like Frederick Anhalt specialized in luxury apartments that felt like houses—and courtyard housing, made up of small attached cottages facing a central courtyard, was a popular style. This tree-shaded, one-bedroom home is part of Rosina Court, a collection of nine Tudor-style homes on the Capitol Hill edge of the Central District built in 1928 and designed by architect William H. Whiteley.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands

Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy