OXNARD, Calif. — Well, that went by quickly. No, training camp isn't over — not by a long shot. But in the blink of an eye, the bulk of the Cowboys' work on the West Coast is over. Tuesday's practice was the last fully padded effort for this year's stint in Oxnard. When the Cowboys return from Denver next week after playing the Broncos on Saturday in their preseason opener, they'll have one light practice at their hotel before they head down the road to work with the Los Angeles Chargers.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO