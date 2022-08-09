Read full article on original website
News Briefs 8/12/22
The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Two-story headquarters proposed for Rehoboth Beach Patrol
If everything goes as planned, Rehoboth Beach Patrol could have a new headquarters by the summer of 2025. The city has discussed the need for a new beach patrol headquarters and public restroom facility since at least 2018, but talks stalled during the pandemic. Commissioners resumed discussions last year. Most recently, in November, the group confirmed its desire to keep the headquarters in its current Baltimore Avenue location.
Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications
Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES
272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
Peace Week Delaware seeks 2022 peace pole site
Peace Week Delaware will be observed from Saturday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 16. When Peace Week Delaware started in 2016, organizers in Sussex County decided to plant a peace pole as part of the celebration, and the first was installed that year at CAMP Rehoboth on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Peace poles have been planted yearly ever since.
Rehoboth should step up enforcement of bike parking
The following letter was sent to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. The new bicycle parking racks for the beach at Oak Avenue are great. Some people continue to park bikes on the erosion fence. The repaired fence is already showing...
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
Fins Hospitality Group supports Lewes Fire Department
Fins Hospitality Group recently donated $1,000 to the Lewes Fire Department. Gathered for the check presentation at Big Oyster Brewery are (l-r) Max Sopinskyy, Meghan Mcgloin, Eric Camper and Mandee Margherita.
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
Just Released 3 Building Lots off of Huff Rd. in the community of Quail Run
Just Released 3 Building Lots located in the brand new community of Quail Run located off of Huff Rd. Milton, De. Rare offering to purchase “ready to build” homesites with NO builder tie-in. Most lots are over a half acre in size and perc. for a Full Depth Gravity System. Low HOA fees with minimal requirements. Enjoy a spectacular sunrise from the back and sunset from the front of your new home. Quail Run is a small community of just 10 lots and custom homes located in a rural setting yet VERY close to downtown Milton, restaurants, theatre, kayaking, trails and water front Parks. Lots priced from $130,000 to $150,000. Please call Alison Bailey Bay Coast Realty for a private tour (302) 236-0286 myagentbailey@gmail.com.
Atlantic Prime Mortgage announces new products for clients
Atlantic Prime Mortgage teams located in Lewes and Annapolis, Md., will add a new financing option, as announced by coastal Delaware managing partner Scott Dostal, a preferred five-star designated loan officer who is consistently ranked in the top 1% for mortgage originators countrywide. This fantastic opportunity can save clients a...
Edithe E. Loetzer, active in community
Edithe E. Loetzer, 93, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., May 29, 1929, the daughter of the late Albert F. and Edith (Riker) Ferguson Feudale. A resident of Rehoboth Beach since 1993, Edithe and her husband Robert previously lived in...
Fall Home Expo welcomes new sponsors Oct. 1-2
For over two decades, the annual Delaware Resorts Home Expo has been bringing together more than 80 home-related exhibitors under one roof, attracting thousands of visitors every year. Delaware Resorts Expos will host its 5th Annual Fall Home Expo Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, at Cape Henlopen High...
Vote for my husband, John ‘Jack’ Bucchioni
As his wife and best friend, I am compelled to make the passionate case for your Democratic Party vote Tuesday, Sept. 13, to be John Bucchioni. Please allow my voice in this rare opportunity to win the coastal Senate 6th District open seat vacated by retiring Republican Ernie Lopez. For...
Delaware Electric Co-op annual dinner meeting set Aug. 16
Delaware Electric Cooperative will host its annual meeting, community fair and chicken dinner starting at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The business meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Dover Building. DEC anticipates an attendance of approximately 6,000...
Lewes boat Mahal wins one of the regatta cups
Lewes Yacht Club captains and crew dominated action in the performance cruiser division of the 14th annual Cape-to-Cape Challenge Aug. 5-6. Buoy races took place in front of the yacht club in Delaware Bay Aug. 5, and the 20 boats from Lewes and Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May, N.J., took off early Aug. 6 to race across the bay from Lewes to Cape May. Corinthian was host of this year’s event, with LYC hosting the 2023 regatta.
