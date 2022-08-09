Read full article on original website
Western Kentucky native Bill Whitlow witnessed the destruction of Mayfield — his father’s hometown — after a series of deadly tornados in late 2021. Whitlow and his wife, Morgan, are co-owners of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, a bar and restaurant at the corner of Madison Avenue and W. 7th Street, which they opened in 2018.
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
Just one cul-de-sac has had to deal with power outages, a water main break and more as Altafiber installs fiber optic cables.
A Northern Kentucky man bought the $1,000,000 ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
The WCPO 9 weekday lifestyle show, “Cincy Lifestyle,” is excited to announce the promotion of Pete Scalia to full-time host and to introduce two new members of the hosting team.
Very few details have been shared so far about how it might have happened. Perhaps that is because no one was close enough to see what transpired. Or it occurred so quickly that there was no time to react. And it could be a secret that a powerful Montana river may keep.
CINCINNATI — Kroger says the test of its new high tech self-scan checkout lanes has been so well received by shoppers, it has just expanded them into 20 Cincinnati-area stores. And it plans to add the new lanes in more stores this fall. The checkout — if you haven't...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
CINCINNATI (WKRC)--About a dozen restaurant employees are out of a job. Workers said the owners of Chili Time in St. Bernard closed without giving them any notice. Chili Time regular Juan "Taco" Reiter pulled up to the restaurant Tuesday to see if the news was true. "Unexpectedly they are closed...
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
