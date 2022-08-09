ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, KY

linknky.com

Covington restaurant’s bourbon fundraiser seeks to aid EKY flood victims

Western Kentucky native Bill Whitlow witnessed the destruction of Mayfield — his father’s hometown — after a series of deadly tornados in late 2021. Whitlow and his wife, Morgan, are co-owners of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, a bar and restaurant at the corner of Madison Avenue and W. 7th Street, which they opened in 2018.
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.

The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
HEBRON, KY
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
CINCINNATI, OH
educationsnapshots.com

Winton Woods South Campus

SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket

ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Iconic Tri-State chili parlor closes without warning

CINCINNATI (WKRC)--About a dozen restaurant employees are out of a job. Workers said the owners of Chili Time in St. Bernard closed without giving them any notice. Chili Time regular Juan "Taco" Reiter pulled up to the restaurant Tuesday to see if the news was true. "Unexpectedly they are closed...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper to close August 11-19

Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Thrillist

7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
CINCINNATI, OH

