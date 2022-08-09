ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
Louisville, OH
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Art#Hotels#Leisure#American
soapboxmedia.com

This travel writer is getting something so right

On more than one occasion, Soapbox Cincy in the News reaches quite deep to find published or broadcast stories about the Cincinnati region and the remarkable people initiating the many movements that keep the Queen City humming along. Sure, there are plenty of listicles churning out the known tidbit ranking us in the top, in the bottom, or somewhere in the middle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Thrillist

7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKR

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
CINCINNATI, OH
educationsnapshots.com

Winton Woods South Campus

SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2102 Queen City Avenue

Introducing The New Queen City Ridge Apartments!!! - Welcome home to this Queen City Gem! The Queen City Ridge Apartments offer best-in-class amenities paired with a incredible location to every resident that calls this community home. Queen City Ridge is just steps away from the $193 Million Dollar Lick Run Greenway project which adds more than one mile of walking trails, water features, gardens, and outdoor facilities to the list of available amenities.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy