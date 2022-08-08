ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wrong-way driver abandons vehicle on I-75, drives stolen Jeep through garage door before chase

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police received a call about a wrong-way driver on I-75 in northern Michigan, they found the car because the driver fled and stole a Jeep. According to Michigan State Police, a driver was seen going the wrong way on I-75 near Old State Road in Otsego County around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 4. When they arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned, and received reports of a man seen running across the road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911

EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
CADILLAC, MI
wincountry.com

Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia

MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
ALGER COUNTY, MI

