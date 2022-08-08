OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police received a call about a wrong-way driver on I-75 in northern Michigan, they found the car because the driver fled and stole a Jeep. According to Michigan State Police, a driver was seen going the wrong way on I-75 near Old State Road in Otsego County around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 4. When they arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned, and received reports of a man seen running across the road.

