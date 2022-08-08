Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Suspect of deadly assault at Orion Twp GM plant arraigned on open murder charge
ORION TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect of a fatal assault at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township was arraigned in court Saturday morning on an open murder charge. 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond in the Oakland County...
WILX-TV
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
CARO, Mich. (WILX) - A member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge for multiple charges on Friday. Wednesday, Tristan Webb was convicted for gang felonies, felony firearms and conspiracy...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
fox2detroit.com
Wrong-way driver abandons vehicle on I-75, drives stolen Jeep through garage door before chase
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police received a call about a wrong-way driver on I-75 in northern Michigan, they found the car because the driver fled and stole a Jeep. According to Michigan State Police, a driver was seen going the wrong way on I-75 near Old State Road in Otsego County around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 4. When they arrived, they found the vehicle abandoned, and received reports of a man seen running across the road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of hosting white nationalist ‘hate camp’ gets probation
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A member of a white supremacist group that hosted a ‘hate camp’ at his property in Michigan will pend five years on probation after pleading no contest to three charges. Tristan Webb, 20, was ordered to serve five years of probation under ‘strict...
Emmet County Woman Shoots and Kills Boyfriend While Drunk
An Emmet County woman shot and killed her boyfriend Wednesday night, according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:58 p.m., CCE Central Dispatch received a call from a woman who said she just shot her boyfriend. The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at a home on State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox2detroit.com
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
KRMG
1 killed in fight at Michigan General Motors plant
1 killed in fight at Michigan General Motors plant Authorities said one suspect was in custody following the deadly altercation. (NCD)
abc12.com
Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
fox2detroit.com
Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and...
wincountry.com
Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
Comments / 0