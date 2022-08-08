Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
tribpapers.com
Sourwood Honey Festival in Black Mountain
Black Mountain – For two days, August 13 and 14th, bees and local sourwood honey will be celebrated at the Sourwood Festival in downtown Black Mountain. Saturday, the vendors open at 9:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, the 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.The Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce has been organizing this festival since 1977.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival returns
Tickets available to the 3-day music festival at TIEC. MILL SPRING––In a couple of weeks, Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival, a three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in country music, will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). Night in the Country Carolinas...
theurbannews.com
Asheville Rap Star to Release New Album in September
I was born as Terrence Dionne Brown on July 16, 1987, in Asheville, North Carolina. I was born to a father who worked at various factories and a mother who stayed home to take care of me and my two brothers, Cris and Tory. I’m the middle child. I...
WYFF4.com
Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
styleblueprint.com
A Cashiers, NC Modern Mountain Retreat
With forests of wild mountain laurel, majestic waterfalls, and sweeping views, Cashiers, NC, is, unquestionably, a magical place. Steeped in Native American and Appalachian heritage, the area is a nature lover’s paradise with hiking trails, a late-19th century truss bridge, and even the Cashiers Sliding Rock — a 10-foot-high nature-made rockslide that leads to a pool of water below.
Zip Trip: History of ‘Dirty Dancing’ in Lake Lure
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s been 35 years since moviegoers started having the time of their lives. Dirty Dancing debuted in movie theaters on August 21, 1987, and much of the film was shot in Lake Lure. Western North Carolina was one of two locations used to create the “Kellerman’s Resort” for the movie set […]
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Horse Shoe Farm, North Carolina’s Ultimate Luxury and Nature Getaway
There are many ways to enjoy the fall color display in North Carolina as travelers have an abundance of ways to enjoy the show, either by car, train, bicycle, boat or horseback. However, there is only one place to stay and that is at The Horse Shoe Farm, nestled on 85 stunning acres along the ancient waters of the French Broad River.
tripsavvy.com
Caesars Head State Park: The Complete Guide
Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville County is home to three large state parks, including Caesars Head. It is part of the 13,000 acres of mountain woodlands called the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which connects to nearby Jones Gap. Located 25 miles north of downtown Greenville along the North Carolina Border, the park has 60 miles of hiking trails, which climb to craggy mountain summits and descend to tumbling waterfalls and through grassy meadows filled with local wildlife and vibrant wildflowers. The park is also renowned for its bird watching, which includes large hawk migrations in the fall, as well as freshwater fishing.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
biltmorebeacon.com
Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift
Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville-born woman turns 105 with North Carolina family dance party
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — She may be 105 years old, but Gussie Taylor Dennis can still kick up her heels. Dennis celebrated her birthday on Aug. 10 surrounded by family, food and a dance party. Born in South Carolina, Dennis now lives in Huntersville, North Carolina. She says she grew...
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: Shot Through the Heart brings Bon Jovi hits to The Spinning Jenny
It seems like tribute bands are popping up all over the place, both on the national music scene and locally. In the past couple of months alone, bands paying tribute to artists as varied as Fleetwood Mac, Alice In Chains and Willie Nelson have played around town, bringing back classic hits and crowd favorites for sellout or near-sellout audiences at places like the Radio Room and The Spinning Jenny. Heck, a Pink Floyd tribute band even played at the Peace Center this month.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC
Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Terrible Hotel Death In Maggie Valley, North Carolina (A Story Of Our Social Media Age) – Mike Swanson
Back in February, 2022, a sad death happened in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. A lady was found deceased in a hotel by a her husband. The couple actually owned the hotel and her death was celebrated by some on Facebook when they found out about it. The couple had an uneasy relationship with many in the community. It’s a story of our social media age and I talk about it in this video.
my40.tv
Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
These crocheted jellyfish are helping comfort NICU babies. Here's why
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County teen is hoping to provide comfort to some babies through an unlikely source: Crocheting. Mindy Jae Brown, a rising senior at Burns High School in Lawndale, North Carolina, started a project this summer to crochet jellyfish for babies with long-term stays at the hospital or in area NICUs.
School lunches no longer free for all students
For the last two years, all students were eligible to receive free school lunches through a program funded by the federal government.
