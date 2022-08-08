ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
MADISON, CT
Eyewitness News

Eastern Connecticut facing drought conditions

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been recently upgraded to an extreme drought. Eastern Connecticut is nearly at that point with severe drought conditions and it’s impacting food producers. The ongoing drought hasn’t lasted long enough for irrigation and reservoir management, but it...
EAST HADDAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Lack of rain and heatwaves will affect fall foliage

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Meteorologist Connor Lewis is telling us that the lack of rain and heatwaves this summer will likely affect New England’s fall foliage. Last year we had excessive rain during the growing season which ultimately led to a blast of color in the fall. We...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Thursday morning

April Pelletier and Ed Ingalls with Connecticut Electric Car talk about how you could see more savings if you own an electric vehicle. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said rain is in the forecast for next week! Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. East Hartford Superintendent Nathan Quesnel...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CDC drops quarantine recommendation in new COVID-19 guidance

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new COVID-19 guidance Thursday afternoon. The CDC dropped its recommendation for quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The agency now recommends if you were exposed to COVID-19, you should wear a high-quality mask for...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy