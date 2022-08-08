Read full article on original website
Related
Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’
Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA・
Resilience is tough when it feels like your difficulties will never end. Here's how to cope
It's tough to be resilient when there is no definite end to your difficulties such as living through a pandemic. Experts share skills to strengthen your resilience and live a fulfilling life.
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality and Its Contribution to Mental Health
Spirituality has been defined as an expression of the transcendent ways in which to fulfill human potential. Spirituality is a recognized psychological construct that is different from religiosity and has transcultural applicability. Extensive research evidence indicates that spirituality is important in treating psychological conditions. Spirituality has become a topic of...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
3 Themes Found in the Dreams of Anxious People
Research shows that being chased is a dream topic that is more prevalent in anxiety patients. Anxiety patients can find themselves in a negative feedback loop where disturbing dreams worsen their anxiety, which then cause similar dreams. Anxiety patients are more likely to analyze and deconstruct their dreams. A new...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
psychologytoday.com
How We Grieve Changes, Endings, and Unfulfilled Goals
Disappointment, disillusionment, and dejection may accompany the grief of changed circumstances, endings, and unfulfilled goals. The emotions that create the experience of grief involve distress and, in its extreme, anguish. Many symptoms of grief-related depression directly involve coping responses to shame. Many experiences may not be regarded as grief-worthy, even...
Psych Centra
Does Drinking Alcohol Change Your Personality?
Your brain functions differently when you drink, impacting your mood, thoughts, behaviors, and more. Who are you, and how you behave, can be two different things. To illustrate this, think about what happens when you drink alcohol. While sober, you may feel nervous about dancing. But after a few drinks, you’re the one pulling friends out onto the dance floor to join you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psych Centra
Why Am I Feeling Anxious for No Reason?
Feeling nervous but you don’t know why? We look at why anxiety might arise without a clear cause. The factors that spark anxiety are different for everyone and can be subtle. Many people are familiar with anxious feelings but don’t know their cause, so it feels like the anxiety is happening for “no reason.”
‘I longed for her attention’: how my intense relationship with my mother shaped my life
Leah McLaren idolised her beautiful and brilliant mother, whose ‘benign neglect’, yet deep love, affected her childhood. Looking back, she examines their ‘enmeshment’ and how it changed the way she parents her own sons
Psych Centra
What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?
Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
Does Life Have Meaning?
Were we put here for a purpose? What happens next? What is the end goal? Is there even an end goal?. I remember being a child, wondering where I would be — wondering who I would be — when I grew up. I hoped that I would live that long. I set high expectations for myself. My life has turned out different than I ever imagined. But that is life, unfolding as it does, meaning whatever it means.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Bad Things Happen After Dark: Scientists Call for New Research on How Our Brains Change When We’re Awake After Midnight
You might identify with the Mind After Midnight hypothesis if you’ve ever stayed up late angrily commenting on Twitter posts, finishing another bottle of wine, eating a whole pint of ice cream out of the container, or just feeling miserable. The hypothesis suggests that when humans are awake during...
verywellhealth.com
What Do Feelings of Impending Doom Mean?
Sensing that something bad is about to happen—a feeling of impending doom—is a typical symptom of anxiety. If this feeling is interfering with your daily life and is unrelated to a real potential for danger, it may be a sign of a medical issue. This article will describe...
Take a Chance on Happiness. Here’s How
Is it possible to choose happiness? In most cases, happy people know that happiness is a choice that must be made daily. Happy people don’t care about their circumstances and...
psychologytoday.com
Building Empathy in Children
Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
KIDS・
This Ancient Philosophy Is the Key to Leading Through Turbulent Times
In consistently changing times, it can be hard for leaders to remain an anchor during the storm. This philosophy offers the thoughtful steadiness of reason for leaders gripped by fear and uncertainty.
Exploring happiness with Dr. Neehall- Book review
Happy is the New Healthy by Dr. Joan Neehall, Ph.D. Being happy also equates to being healthy, according to Dr. Joan Neehall, Ph.D. and best-selling author of Happy is the New Healthy.
psychologytoday.com
Dogs, Eating, and Emotions
Relatively little attention has been given to the emotional complexity of how people feel about feeding their canine companions. In deciding how often to feed, dog guardians may feel a tension between making their dogs happy and keeping them healthy. Like humans, dogs can develop complicated feelings related to food,...
PETS・
Comments / 0