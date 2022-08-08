Read full article on original website
Ithaca Police searching for alleged purse thieves
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a purse. Police say the crime happened just before 1 PM on Monday. The victim told officers the purse was stolen from a restaurant on North Aurora Street. Afterwards, the suspects allegedly charged thousands of dollars on the victim’s credit card.
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Relationship between IPD and City Hall can be fixed, says Ithaca PBA leader
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The relationship between the Ithaca Police Department and City Hall is still fractured, but the president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association tells us it’s not irreparable. Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News, Tom Condzella told WHCU’s Joe Salzone he’s open to talking with city...
Ithaca green-lights repairs at wastewater facility
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in the Town of Ithaca are working on the sewer system. Improvements are planned at the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility. Officials say a boiler needs to be replaced right away. Director of Engineering Dan Thaete says more repairs are to come. It’ll cost...
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
Oil, gas prices continue falling across New York
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Oil prices have fallen, meaning less pain at the pump. Triple A notes a barrel of oil is down to between 89 and 95 dollars, the first time it’s been below 100 dollars since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices continue gradually dropping. This morning, drivers in Ithaca are paying an average of four dollars 59 cents, down six cents from last Monday.
