The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team started its day floating down the River Seine and finished it in Paris with its first win of a 10-day trip in France. The Badgers defeated Paris Towers 81-66. They had the lead for all but 45 seconds as four players scored in double figures. Four of the five walk-ons and Jahcobi Neath, who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon, did not play.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO