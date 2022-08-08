ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

3 observations from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s first game in France

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team started its day floating down the River Seine and finished it in Paris with its first win of a 10-day trip in France. The Badgers defeated Paris Towers 81-66. They had the lead for all but 45 seconds as four players scored in double figures. Four of the five walk-ons and Jahcobi Neath, who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon, did not play.
How a former Utah safety found his way to the Wisconsin secondary

Kamo’i Latu isn’t shy about one person who played a significant factor in his decision to transfer to the University of Wisconsin. That would be “No. 19.” according to the former Utah safety. “He’s my best friend,” Latu said of UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig last...
Watch now: Safety Kamo'i Latu discusses decision to transfer to Wisconsin

Former Utah safety Kamo'i Latu spoke with the State Journal during Wisconsin's media day last week about his decision to come to Madison. How a former Utah safety found his way to the Wisconsin secondary. Junior safety Kamo’i Latu discusses his move to the Midwest to play on a Wisconsin...
