Macalester hosted Eritrean men’s basketball showcase aiming to make a difference [Pioneer Press]

Greg Gard comments on 'physical' opening win of overseas basketball tour
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team started their overseas tour of France on Wednesday against the Paris All-Stars. Greg Gard spoke about his team’s performance in the win per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Badgers won the 1st game of the 4-game exhibition by a score...
Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings
Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx
Badgers pick up first victory in Paris
Wisconsin's day in Paris began with a cruise on the Seine River. It ended with an 81-66 victory over Paris Towers, the first of four games for the Badgers in France. Four players scored in double figures for UW, led by junior center Steven Crowl with 13 points. Crowl was 5-of-7 from the field and also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in 18 minutes.
The homework starts now for the Marion volleyball team [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Aug. 8—MARION — The first day of classes is two weeks away. Homework, though? That starts now. Coach Roxanne Paulsen sent her Marion High School volleyball squad out with an assignment Monday, following the first day of practice. It centered on reading about something she called The Four...
MLS honors four Minnesota "Hometown Heroes"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Major League Soccer honored four Hometown Heroes Tuesday as part of All-Star Week. MLS says it's not a coincidence the first heroes are from Minnesota. You would typically find Muhammad Abdul-Ahad walking the streets of Minneapolis, with his T.O.U.C.H Outreach team. "We out there disrupting, you know, patterns of violence, deescalating situations," Abdul-Ahad said. He's among four Hometown Heroes, recognized by MLS and Black Players for Change for the impact they have on their community. "A lot of the work that I do and my team does it's not, you know, going unnoticed, and it's in the dark, and now...
