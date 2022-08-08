ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Macalester hosted Eritrean men’s basketball showcase aiming to make a difference [Pioneer Press]

By Jace Frederick, Pioneer Press
big10central.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard comments on 'physical' opening win of overseas basketball tour

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team started their overseas tour of France on Wednesday against the Paris All-Stars. Greg Gard spoke about his team’s performance in the win per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Badgers won the 1st game of the 4-game exhibition by a score...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Badgers pick up first victory in Paris

Wisconsin's day in Paris began with a cruise on the Seine River. It ended with an 81-66 victory over Paris Towers, the first of four games for the Badgers in France. Four players scored in double figures for UW, led by junior center Steven Crowl with 13 points. Crowl was 5-of-7 from the field and also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in 18 minutes.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
CBS Minnesota

MLS honors four Minnesota "Hometown Heroes"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Major League Soccer honored four Hometown Heroes Tuesday as part of All-Star Week. MLS says it's not a coincidence the first heroes are from Minnesota. You would typically find Muhammad Abdul-Ahad walking the streets of Minneapolis, with his T.O.U.C.H Outreach team. "We out there disrupting, you know, patterns of violence, deescalating situations," Abdul-Ahad said. He's among four Hometown Heroes, recognized by MLS and Black Players for Change for the impact they have on their community.  "A lot of the work that I do and my team does it's not, you know, going unnoticed, and it's in the dark, and now...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy