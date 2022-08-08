Read full article on original website
Evers, Rodriguez begin general election campaign
MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after she was elected to be his running mate, State Rep. Sara Rodriguez joined Gov. Tony Evers for breakfast as the pair kicked off their general election campaign. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, scored a landslide victory over Peng Her in...
Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch has conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting him up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. Michels had 47% of the total votes cast, while Kleefisch had 42% and Ramthun had 5.8%..
Wisconsin primary turnout nears 26%, most in 40 years
Still, the 25.5% turnout was the best since 26.9% in 1982. Turnout in the 2018 primary, which featured a large field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates, was 23%. This year’s governor’s primary on the Republican side featured construction company co-owner Tim Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Michels won by about 5 points.
All eyes turn to western Wisconsin for midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — One year ago Wednesday, longtime western Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind announced his career in politics was over. Flash forward to one day ago, when Republican Tim Michels secured his gubernatorial nomination. Michels’ campaign is providing a spark for the GOP, thanks in part to a vast...
Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal
EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.
MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
