MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.

MONROE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO