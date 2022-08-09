Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy phones have the best defence against malware — here's why
Samsung's Unpacked 2022 gave us an official look at its most anticipated Galaxy devices of the year, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But there was one feature mentioned throughout the event that gives them an extra edge over many other Android phones: Samsung Knox.
laptopmag.com
Where to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — best pre-order deals
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here and, as you expected, it’s pretty expensive!. This foldable phone has always been the ultra-premium jewel in Samsung’s crown, and the $1,799 price tag proves it. But there are some pre-order deals that make this a far more tempting purchase.
laptopmag.com
Did Google just tease the Pixel 7 announcement date?
Google just posted a tweet that could have leaked a potential announcement date for the Pixel 7. Through a simple equation, the Twitter hype machine has been fired up into overdrive as many users have been figuring out what the solution means, with many pointing to a Pixel event date. But is it really that, or could it just be a random tweet? Let’s get into it.
laptopmag.com
How much storage do I need on my laptop?
Part of finding the best laptop for you is answering the question, “How much storage do I need on my laptop?” Storage space refers to your computer’s capacity for storing files and data. The more storage space you have, the more documents, images, or files your PC can hold, and the faster it can recall them when needed. More is almost always better, but it’s about balancing want versus need, price versus impact.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Apple Watch 8 Pro: which rugged smartwatch will win?
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro debuted at Samsung's August Unpacked event and just as the rumors indicated it is a ruggedized version of the Galaxy Watch 5, which matches up quite nicely with the long-standing rumors of an Apple Watch Series 8 Pro. While Pro seems like the most likely option, it could also be the Apple Watch Max, Sports, Extreme, or Explorer Edition.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro price hike now looks like a lock — here's why
With Apple set to launch the iPhone 14 soon, one of the biggest questions is whether it will keep the same price tag as the $799 iPhone 13. Unfortunately, all four iPhone 14 models might get a price hike, and it could be thanks to the iPhone 14 Pro getting a major storage upgrade.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched - compact design, Hi-Fi, 360 audio and more
Samsung is turning up the heat in the wireless earbuds arena. The company just revealed the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and they're feature packed, bringing Hi-Fi audio quality, 360 audio and active noise cancellation to the mix, just to name a few. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro pricing and availability.
laptopmag.com
How to keep your gadgets cool during hot days — protect your laptop, phone and games console in the heatwave
With temperatures reaching record highs during the summer, we have some tips to keep your gadgets cool and save them from any permanent overheating damage. You’ve probably seen temperature warnings and sudden shutdowns across your laptops, phones and games consoles on the hottest days. So, outside of the longer-term...
laptopmag.com
Have a Galaxy Watch? Here are the new features coming to Wear OS
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 (and its rugged sibling the Watch 5 Pro) at Unpacked 2022, and after hearing about all of the tepid, ho-hum new features coming to the next-gen smartwatches (yes, that was a little shade), a Google rep hopped on to discuss something more exciting: the cool enhancements headed to Wear OS.
laptopmag.com
Spider-Man Remastered: This is how it runs on PC
Spider-Man Remastered on PC is a mixed bag; my tests on a high-end gaming desktop were full of frame-rate issues, poorly optimized ray tracing, audio bugs, and visual glitches (e.g. flickering, warping and occasional stuttering). On the other hand, tests on a decently powerful gaming laptop went a lot smoother, providing mostly stable frame rates, although visual and audio issues remained prevalent.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3: What are the differences?
The Galaxy Z Flip 4, unveiled at Samsung’s August Unpacked event, is a polarizing, pioneering phone — a device that compels us to nostalgically swoon over the ol’ flip phone design, but adds a futuristic, foldable twist. Not everyone digs the Z Flip series’ form factor; many prefer their gigantic, unbending phones. However, others are warming up to the idea of slamming one’s phone shut with a satisfying “snap.”
laptopmag.com
Razer Kishi game controller for Android phones returns to $45 deal price
Razer's Kishi Android game controller turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch-like handheld. And for a limited time, this nifty gadget can be yours for a fraction of its regular price. Best Buy currently offers the Razer Kishi Android Game Controller for $44.99 (opens in new tab). That's $35 off...
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
laptopmag.com
Spider-Man Remastered on Steam Deck absolutely slaps — here are the best settings
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now on Steam Deck. How does this beasty game run on this portable system?. Because sure, we’ve seen how Spider-Man runs on PC, but you can make anything look amazing if you throw an RTX 3080 at it. A far greater task for developer Nixxes is to make this incredible game look and play well on the pared-back Zen 2 + RDNA 2 architecture of the Steam Deck.
laptopmag.com
The best back to school Apple deals right now
Apple fans in search of the best back-to-school savings won't have to look too far. Apple and our favorite go-to retailers are currently offering significant discounts on Apple gear. So far, the Apple Education Store (opens in new tab) has the best exclusive discounts this back to school season. Students,...
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals and free offers
Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals are now available at Samsung and select wireless carriers. Pricing for the Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999, however, there are several ways to save when you preorder today. Slated for an August 26 release, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings enhancements...
laptopmag.com
The best Steam Deck games in 2022
“I can’t believe I’m playing this on a portable console.” That’s a sentence you’ll often find yourself while playing the Steam Deck. Once you’re done tinkering with it (perhaps you want to transform it into the best emulator), there are hundreds of Steam titles that are either verified or playable on the Deck, but what are the best games to fire up on your shiny new system?
laptopmag.com
Motorola Razr 5G falls to $799 amidst moto Razr 2022 launch
The Motorola Razr 5G reimagines the brand's iconic Razr flip phone. Amid reports of the Moto Razr 2022 preorder launch in China (opens in new tab), its predecessor is now heavily discounted. Currently, Best Buy offers the 2020 Motorola Razr for $799 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for...
