Memphis, TN

iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee

Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Tipton County Beauty Queens

Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis VA Job Fair August 24

The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA.   On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
MEMPHIS, TN
irlonestar.com

8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show

8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show. Bill Morris former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis,Extradited James Earl Ray , Assassinated Martin Luther King ,to stand trial in Memphis…Grew up with Elvis Presley remained close friends was honored guard at his funeral…Author of Bill Morris “A Legendary Life”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Steps to take now to prevent type 2 diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Tondra Armour, a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it is so common in the Mid-South, along with preventative measures you can take now to prevent you from developing type 2 diabetes.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

2 women, 2 children arrested for string of robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 20 vehicles burglarized at IRS building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Security is on high alert after several cars were burglarized outside an IRS building in Memphis. Like many businesses across Memphis, no location is immune to crime and that includes the Internal Revenue Service Center off Getwell Road. Thursday, just after midnight, a group of thieves cut a hole in the fence and once […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW employee killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
MILLINGTON, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14

On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM. As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
MEMPHIS, TN

