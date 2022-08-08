Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
iheart.com
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
localmemphis.com
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
localmemphis.com
'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
MSCS has more to say days after incident between student and campus officers at Southwind High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released an additional statement one day after a viral video circulated online showing a Southwind High School senior being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. MSCS originally said that it would not comment on the ongoing investigation and that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
Louisiana woman praising Mid-South man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memphis VA Job Fair August 24
The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA. On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
irlonestar.com
8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show
8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show. Bill Morris former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis,Extradited James Earl Ray , Assassinated Martin Luther King ,to stand trial in Memphis…Grew up with Elvis Presley remained close friends was honored guard at his funeral…Author of Bill Morris “A Legendary Life”
Local high school experiencing A/C issues just days into new school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local high school is already dealing with A/C issues just days into the new school year. On Tuesday, a viewer told FOX13 that Overton High School was without air conditioning and that some students were leaving due to the heat. We reached out to Memphis-Shelby...
actionnews5.com
Steps to take now to prevent type 2 diabetes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Tondra Armour, a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it is so common in the Mid-South, along with preventative measures you can take now to prevent you from developing type 2 diabetes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 women, 2 children arrested for string of robberies in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.
Nearly 20 vehicles burglarized at IRS building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Security is on high alert after several cars were burglarized outside an IRS building in Memphis. Like many businesses across Memphis, no location is immune to crime and that includes the Internal Revenue Service Center off Getwell Road. Thursday, just after midnight, a group of thieves cut a hole in the fence and once […]
MLGW employee killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
State issues second order for Memphis nursing home to shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dirt and cockroaches in cabinets and on dishes, medication mismanagement, and unlicensed staff caring for residents are just a few of the problems at one Memphis nursing home. A nursing home FOX13 investigated has been ordered to shut down again. In July, FOX13 told you about...
MSCS responds after video shows student tussling with guards over dress code violation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has responded after a viral video showed a student tussling on the floor with security over an alleged dress code violation. Cellphone video showed a Southwind High School student struggling with three school security guards. The 16-year-old student told FOX13 the incident...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14
On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM. As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.
3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
Comments / 0