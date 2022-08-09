CircRNA-ST6GALNAC6 increases the sensitivity of bladder cancer cells to erastin-induced ferroptosis by regulating the HSPB1/P38 axis

The rate of prevalence of HIV among adults has been increasing in sub-Saharan African countries over the last decade. The objective of this study was to evaluate the interventions on HIV case management based on cART adherence and disclosure of HIV disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment. A retrospective cohort longitudinal data was conducted on 792 randomly selected patients in the study area. Engagement of HIV-positive persons into care and achieving treatment outcomes such as the disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence were fundamental for HIV prevention strategy. The two response variables under the current investigation were evaluation of intervention on HIV case management interims cART adherence and disclosure of HIV status. Binary logistic regression was conducted for separate models. Among the predictors, age of patients (AOR"‰="‰1.020, 95% CI (1.016, 1.191); p value"‰="‰0.005), the number of follow-up (AOR"‰="‰1.014, 95% CI (1.023, 1.030); p value"‰<"‰0.0001). CD4 cell count (AOR"‰="‰0.981; 95% CI (0.765, 0.971), p value"‰<"‰0.01), Marital status (AOR"‰="‰1.013; 95% CI (1.002, 1.015), p value"‰="‰0.006), female patients (AOR"‰="‰1.014; 95% CI (1.001, 1.121), p value"‰<"‰0.007), rural (AOR"‰="‰0.982; 95% CI (0.665, 0.998), p value"‰="‰0.004), non-educated adult patients (AOR"‰="‰0.950, 95% CI (0.92. 0.98). p value"‰="‰0.003), Non-existence of social violence (AOR"‰="‰1.012, 95% CI (1.008, 1.234), p value"‰<"‰0.01), adult with non-opportunistic diseases (AOR"‰="‰1.021, 95% CI (1.002. 1.042). p value"‰="‰0.001) significantly affected the two response variables jointly. Interventions on HIV case management lead to an efficient continuum of successful treatment outcomes like disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence. Hence, HIV case management intervention and the two results had a positive association. HIV case management intervention should be given to younger patients, rural residents, and non-educated patients to disclose the disease status and to have a long life with the virus. Health-related education should be conducted for the community in general and for patients in particular on how HIV is transferred from an infected person to an uninfected one. This helps to reduce the stigma of patients and to deliver social support to patients.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO