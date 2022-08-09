CircRNA-ST6GALNAC6 increases the sensitivity of bladder cancer cells to erastin-induced ferroptosis by regulating the HSPB1/P38 axis

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Evaluation of three non-invasive ventilation modes after extubation in the treatment of preterm infants with severe respiratory distress syndrome
To evaluate the efficacy and safety of three different modes of non-invasive post-extubation ventilation support in preterm infants with severe respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). Methods. Infants diagnosed with severe RDS after extubation were randomized to receive nasal continuous positive airway pressure ventilation (NCPAP), nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV), and...
Nature.com
Correction To: Signaling pathways involved in ischemic stroke: molecular mechanisms and therapeutic interventions
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 278 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41392-022-01064-1, published online 06 July 2022. After online publication of the article1 the authors noticed, the legend for Fig. 2 contains textual error and captions of...
Nature.com
Engineered virus-like particles: paving the way for effective somatic genome editing
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 279 (2022) Cite this article. A recent publication in Cell describes the development and application of engineered virus-like particles (eVLPs) that efficiently package and deliver therapeutic gene-editing proteins, including base editors (BEs) and Cas9 nuclease, with the ability to overcome cargo packaging, release, and localization bottlenecks, representing potentially promising carrier for delivering gene-editing tools of therapeutic interest.1.
Nature.com
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Nature.com
P50 implies adverse clinical outcomes in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome by reflecting extrapulmonary organ dysfunction
Hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction are significant contributors to mortality in patients with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). P50, the oxygen tension at which hemoglobin is 50% saturated, is a measure of hemoglobin-oxygen affinity, and its alteration might have implications for tissue hypoxia and organ dysfunction. The purpose of this single-center, retrospective study was to evaluate P50 levels in PARDS and to determine the association between P50 and clinical outcomes. The study included 212 children diagnosed with PARDS according to the Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference definition who required invasive mechanical ventilation and had arterial blood gas results of hemoglobin oxygen saturation"‰<"‰97% at the time of diagnosis. P50 levels were calculated using Doyle's method, and organ dysfunction was assessed using the Pediatric Logistic Organ Dysfunction-2 score. Most patients exhibited more than one dysfunctional extrapulmonary organ at PARDS onset. P50 increased with increasing PARDS severity (mild (26.6 [24.9"“29.6]), moderate (26.8 [25.0"“29.5]), and severe PARDS (29.1 [26.1"“32.4] mmHg; P"‰="‰0.025). Moreover, P50 demonstrated a significant positive association with extrapulmonary organ dysfunction score (Î²"‰="‰0.158, P"‰="‰0.007) and risk of mortality (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.056; 95% confidence interval, 1.015"“1.098; P"‰="‰0.007), irrespective of initial PARDS severity. The relationship between P50 and mortality was largely mediated by extrapulmonary organ dysfunction. A high P50 value at the time of PARDS diagnosis may be associated with mortality via dysfunctional extrapulmonary organs. Future studies should consider P50 as a potential candidate index for risk stratification of PARDS patients.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Proteogenomic characterization of 2002 human cancers reveals pan-cancer molecular subtypes and associated pathways
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30342-3, published online 13 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'De novo proteome-based subtypes' section of the Results, which incorrectly read 's3 and s11 cell lines had consistent negative correlations in contrast to the other subtypes (Fig. 4d). This observation indicated that s3 and s11 cell lines (and, by extension, their tumor counterparts) tended to express essential genes highly (Fig. 4e).' The correct version states 's10' in place of 's11'.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Cardiac disruption of SDHAF4-mediated mitochondrial complex II assembly promotes dilated cardiomyopathy
The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 17th author Feng Gao, who is from the Key Laboratory of Aerospace Medicine of the Ministry of Education, School of Aerospace Medicine, Fourth Military Medical University, Xi'an, 710032, China. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Brain injury following mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in neonates"“Ten-year experience in a tertiary perinatal center
We aimed to evaluate abnormal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings in neonates with mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This was a single-center, retrospective study of mild HIE conducted from 2011 to 2020. Almost all neonates with mild HIE received management targeted to a temperature of 36"‰Â±"‰0.5Â°C for 72"‰h and underwent MRI (135 of 145). We evaluated medical records and assessed amplitude-integrated electroencephalography (aEEG).
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure basis for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by the feline drug GC376
Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-022-00929-z, published online 30 June 2022. After publication of our paper, we learned that we have overlooked several relevant GC376-MPro complex structures published previously (Fu et al., Nature Communications 2020, Vuong et al., Nature Communications 2020). Structural comparison reveals a very similar binding mode of our structure with the published structures. In this correction, we have discussed the similarity of these structures and added the references to the paper. We apologize for our oversight during the preparation of the paper.
Nature.com
Potential selection of unrelated donor based on HLA-DPB1 T-cell epitope matching using data from a single-center analysis
HLA matching at second-field level is the main factor for the selection of the best unrelated hematopoietic stem cell donor (UD) [1], whereas the match at locus DPB1 according to the T-cell epitope (TCE) algorithm [2] represents a well-described application of epitope matching in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Avoiding a nonpermissive HLA-DPB1 TCE mismatched donor has been demonstrated to improve patient's prognosis and current recommendations includes this kind of selection [3]. Nonetheless, it is unclear to which extent the TCE matching could be applied in practice, with only one previous report [4]. A recent survey from the Italian Society of Immunogenetics and Biology of Transplantation (AIBT) showed that the use of TCE algorithm has increased from 24% to 65% of transplant centers between 2010 and 2019 [5]. However, some centers declared that the algorithm is difficult to apply due to the few patients with at least two potential UDs with an equal match grade with patients (i.e., both 10/10 or 9/10) but different DP permissiveness, for whom this selection would be applicable [6]. We aimed at calculating this number on our searches at the ASST Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda (Milano, Italy), in order to quantify this perception and to discuss possible limitations and improvements.
Nature.com
Correction: Urinary free cortisol excretion is associated with lumbar bone density in patients with adrenal Cushing's syndrome
The original version of this article contained errors in TableÂ 2. In it, several numbers were incorrectly given in columns corresponding to the Endocrinological examination. Table 2 Relationships with adrenal cortisol concentration and adrenal cortisol content. Full size table.
Nature.com
Correction: Interaction between laminin-5Î³2 and integrin Î²1 promotes the tumor budding of colorectal cancer via the activation of Yes-associated proteins
When sorting out the original data, the authors noted the representative immunohistochemistry image of integrin Î²1 for the integrin Î²1 group in Fig. 4F was mistakenly uploaded when assembling the figure. Although this does not affect the final conclusion, we are still sorry for our mistake.
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the interventions on HIV case management and its association with cART adherence and disclosure of the disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment
The rate of prevalence of HIV among adults has been increasing in sub-Saharan African countries over the last decade. The objective of this study was to evaluate the interventions on HIV case management based on cART adherence and disclosure of HIV disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment. A retrospective cohort longitudinal data was conducted on 792 randomly selected patients in the study area. Engagement of HIV-positive persons into care and achieving treatment outcomes such as the disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence were fundamental for HIV prevention strategy. The two response variables under the current investigation were evaluation of intervention on HIV case management interims cART adherence and disclosure of HIV status. Binary logistic regression was conducted for separate models. Among the predictors, age of patients (AOR"‰="‰1.020, 95% CI (1.016, 1.191); p value"‰="‰0.005), the number of follow-up (AOR"‰="‰1.014, 95% CI (1.023, 1.030); p value"‰<"‰0.0001). CD4 cell count (AOR"‰="‰0.981; 95% CI (0.765, 0.971), p value"‰<"‰0.01), Marital status (AOR"‰="‰1.013; 95% CI (1.002, 1.015), p value"‰="‰0.006), female patients (AOR"‰="‰1.014; 95% CI (1.001, 1.121), p value"‰<"‰0.007), rural (AOR"‰="‰0.982; 95% CI (0.665, 0.998), p value"‰="‰0.004), non-educated adult patients (AOR"‰="‰0.950, 95% CI (0.92. 0.98). p value"‰="‰0.003), Non-existence of social violence (AOR"‰="‰1.012, 95% CI (1.008, 1.234), p value"‰<"‰0.01), adult with non-opportunistic diseases (AOR"‰="‰1.021, 95% CI (1.002. 1.042). p value"‰="‰0.001) significantly affected the two response variables jointly. Interventions on HIV case management lead to an efficient continuum of successful treatment outcomes like disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence. Hence, HIV case management intervention and the two results had a positive association. HIV case management intervention should be given to younger patients, rural residents, and non-educated patients to disclose the disease status and to have a long life with the virus. Health-related education should be conducted for the community in general and for patients in particular on how HIV is transferred from an infected person to an uninfected one. This helps to reduce the stigma of patients and to deliver social support to patients.
Nature.com
Genetics follow up after rapid genomic sequencing in intensive care: current practices and recommendations for service delivery
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The delivery of rapid genomic sequencing (rGS) to critically unwell children in intensive care occurs at a time of immense pressure and stress for parents. Contact with families after result disclosure, particularly after hospital discharge, presents an opportunity to meet their psychological, medical and information needs as they evolve. This study explores the preferences and perspectives of health professionals and parents of genetics follow up after rGS. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 30 parents, seven genetic counsellors (GCs) and four intensive care physicians with experience in rGS. Transcripts were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Current practices surrounding genetics follow up after rGS were highly variable, resulting in some families not receiving the ongoing care they needed. Reasons identified by families for wanting follow-up care represented only a subset of those identified by health professionals. While GCs routinely provided their details to allow parents to initiate further contact, this was not always sufficient for follow-up care. Health professionals identified both organisational and psychosocial barriers to conducting follow up. As rGS transforms the diagnostic pathway in rare disease, there is a need for a co-designed, standardised but flexible model for follow-up care with genetics professionals so that families' evolving needs are met.
Nature.com
Autonomic variability, depression and the disability paradox in spinal cord injury
With an increased risk of depression in spinal cord injury, the study longitudinally examines depression to understand how post-injury autonomic regulation and coping might be related to somatic and cognitive manifestations of depression after 3 years. Setting. Indian Spinal Injuries Center. Methods. Twenty-eight spinal cord injury participants completed the follow-up...
Nature.com
Catheter-related bloodstream infections in infants hospitalized in neonatal intensive care units: a single center study
Sepsis in neonates carries a high morbidity and mortality rate and is among the most feared complications in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) are a common etiology of late-onset sepsis. The aim of this study was to compare risk factors and characteristics between patients according to the type of catheter that was utilized and according to birth weight classification. The study included 51 newborns with confirmed CRBSI, which were hospitalized in our level 3 NICU between January 2017 and December 2018. The study population was stratified according to the type of venous catheter utilized (peripherally inserted central catheter, central venous catheter (CVC), and peripheral venous catheter). Infants with low birth weight and those who required prolonged parenteral nutrition were most likely to develop CRBSI in our study group. The type of venous catheter was not associated with blood culture results. Also, infants with a birth weight of <"‰1500Â g and >"‰1500Â g did not differ in sepsis etiology. Further research is required to assess venous catheters relative risk of causing sepsis and if the outcome can be traced back specifically to catheter type or patient characteristics.
