Vladimir Putin has given an explicit warning against a nuclear conflict as the UN says the world is “edging towards catastrophe”.The Russian leader said there would be “no winners” in a nuclear war and that such a conflict should never be started.He made his remarks in a letter to a conference concerning the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).“We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community,” he wrote.His comments are eye-catching as global...

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO