Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Lisa Marie Presley Says There’s a Secret ‘Creepy’ Shrine to Elvis in Graceland
While Elvis Presley’s famed Graceland home is open for people to tour, there is a… The post Lisa Marie Presley Says There’s a Secret ‘Creepy’ Shrine to Elvis in Graceland appeared first on Outsider.
EW.com
Priscilla Presley says ex-husband Elvis wasn't racist: 'He loved being around Black musicians'
Priscilla Presley disputed the popular narrative that her late ex-husband Elvis was racist, citing his friendship and admiration for Black musicians. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler — depicting the late King of Rock and Roll's harmonious ties with Black musicians like B.B. King and as someone deeply moved by the Civil Rights Movement — has re-shined a light on Elvis' complicated relationships with Black musicians (revered producer Quincy Jones once called him a "racist mother—") and allegations of cultural appropriation and exploitation.
Frank Sinatra and Elvis Both Dated the Same Woman at the Same Time
Elvis and Frank Sinatra dated the same actor at the same time. She explained how she was able to navigate this complicated dynamic with them.
Elvis was a devout Christian who prayed before shows, reveals stepbrother
While his fans worshipped him as a rock’n’roll deity, Elvis Presley would say a prayer before going on stage, reading the Bible and looking to God for guidance in everything he did, his stepbrother has recalled. “When we saw him bow his head, then we knew,” Billy Stanley,...
Why Priscilla Presley ‘Dreaded’ the Day Elvis Returned to the United States From Germany
Priscilla Presley opened up about the day Elvis Presley flew back to America, admitting she struggled with a lot of complex emotions.
guitar.com
Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”
Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
My crazed stalker murdered his family and had list of people he wanted to kill – I was on it, reveals Olivia Newton-John
FROM Elvis Presley to a US President and two crazed stalkers, Olivia Newton-John attracted all sorts of attention – good and bad. In further extracts from her autobiography, the superstar, whose death was announced on Monday, tells how she hid one lover in a wardrobe, and while the fate of another former ex remains a mystery, she eventually found true love with the one man who barely knew who she was . . .
This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’
Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
Rod Stewart, 77, Spends Quality Time With Kids Kimberly, 42, & Sean, 41, In Italy
Sir Rod Stewart beat the Italian summer heat by dressing in all white on Saturday (Aug. 6). The 77-year-old rocker sported a snow-white linen shirt with matching shorts, flat cap, and sneakers while out and about in Capri, Italy. Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart joined their father for this outing. Kimberly, 42, opted for a black minidress and baseball cap, while Sean, 41, seemed to be the fashion middle-ground between his father and sister, dressing in black paisley-print shorts and a white t-shirt. Together, the Stewarts spent some quality time together before rejoining the rest of the clan. ‘
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in… The post Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up appeared first on Outsider.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
WATCH: Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis Presley’s Incredible Collection of Jewelry, Watches Heading to Auction
Just a little over 40 years old, Elvis Presley passed away on August 16, 1977, at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. Leaving behind him a legacy that has carried on for longer than he was alive, the King of Rock and Roll continues to receive awards for being one of the most recognized icons of the 20th century. And with the recent success of the film following his life as a worldwide celebrity, it appears an auction is scheduled to take place on August 27th, featuring an assortment of the singer’s belongings owned by his manager Colonel Tom Parker.
How Waylon Jennings Convinced A Man To Leave His Wife Alone With Him After A Show One Night
Waylon Jennings is an absolute legend. His iconic collection of music speaks for itself, one of my favorites of all time, but more than the music, his independent attitude and the way he lived his life… it’s just downright captivating. He was interviewed years ago on Nashville Public...
How the Charles Manson Song ‘Cease to Exist’ Ended up on the Beach Boys Album ’20/20′ (Under a Different Name)
Cult leader Charles Manson actually wrote one song for The Beach Boys, released under a different title. Here's what we know about 'Cease to Exist.'
Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. It was confirmed that the Australian actress and singer passed away on Monday on her Instagram account, with a post written by her husband John Easterling stating: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”More from WWDOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert The post...
Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch
Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
