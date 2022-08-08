ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on the Passing of Buddy Leach Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 7, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of former congressman, state representative, and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr.

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
