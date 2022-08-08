Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on the Passing of Buddy Leach Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 7, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of former congressman, state representative, and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man who was convicted of murdering two people in 1979 and was given life without parole has been released from prison. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 on Monday to release David Chenevert from prison, according to The Associated Press. Chenevert had previously agreed to life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, 26, and Evelyn McIntyre, 18, in 1979. Brown was his roommate and McIntyre was a friend.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO