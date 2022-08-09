Green Canyon faces Crimson Cliffs in Southern Utah. The game broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Video of tonight’s game is not available. You can listen to LIVE commentary of the game as it will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here with Kaden Foremaster and Devin Dixon providing play-by-play.

NORTH LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO