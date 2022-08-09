Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
Two COVID deaths in Cache County among statewide report
LOGAN – Among 12 COVID deaths recorded in Utah the last seven days are two in Cache County, a man and a woman between 65-84 years of age. Every one of the 12 recent deaths in Utah were age 65 or older. Included in other COVID-19 metrics almost 65...
cachevalleydaily.com
John Richard Amundsen III
August 18, 1972 — August 8, 2022 (age 49) John Richard Amundsen III, 49, passed away from brain cancer surrounded by family in Logan, UT on August 8, 2022. John was born August 18, 1972 in Provo, UT to John Richard Amundsen Jr and Bobbie Jonell Amundsen. John attended...
cachevalleydaily.com
LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon at Crimson Cliffs | Aug. 12, 2022
Green Canyon faces Crimson Cliffs in Southern Utah. The game broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Video of tonight’s game is not available. You can listen to LIVE commentary of the game as it will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here with Kaden Foremaster and Devin Dixon providing play-by-play.
cachevalleydaily.com
Community celebration and benefit basketball tournament in honor of Dawson Pugmire
HYRUM – On May 15, 10-year old Dawson Pugmire unexpectedly died from an arteriovenous malformation. Immediately after his tragic death there was an outpouring of support from the community for his family. That support has now been converted into community celebration and 3-on-3 basketball tournament this Saturday at Mountain Crest High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cachevalleydaily.com
LIVESTREAM: Bear River Bears vs Morgan Trojans – 4A Football | Aug 12, 2022
The Bear River Bears broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Clint Payne and JarDee Nessen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here. To see...
cachevalleydaily.com
LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies vs. Viewmont | Aug. 12, 2022
The Logan Grizzlies broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 pm. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Josh Anderson. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 610 AM / 102.1 FM KVNU and streamed here. To watch other High School games...
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Bonneville | Aug. 12, 2022
Ridgeline Football broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons & Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch and streamed online here. To watch other High School games that aired last...
cachevalleydaily.com
Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl
LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
Comments / 0