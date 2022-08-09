A brown bear cub in Turkey believed to have gorged herself on a hallucinogenic substance called “mad honey” was rescued Thursday. The bear was filmed stumbling around and looking worse for wear in the back of a pickup truck that she’d been loaded into after concerned park rangers spotted her acting oddly in a forest in Duzce province. Mad honey— known as “deli bal” in Turkey—is a variety of rhododendron honey known to cause psychedelic effects. The bear was taken to a vet to be treated. The plan is for the fuzzy little tripper to be allowed back into the wild once she’s feeling a little better. The Turkish agriculture and forestry ministry announced Friday that the cub had been named “Balkız.” “Balkız’s health condition is good, we will leave her to her living space as soon as possible,” the ministry tweeted.Düzce’de bitkin halde bulunan yavru boz ayımızın sağlık durumu iyi, ekiplerimiz tedavisine devam ediyor. @milliparklar Balın dozunu kaçıran sevimli “kızımıza” bir isim verelim, adıyla yaşasın😊 💬 pic.twitter.com/dZsI2FcsIw— T.C. Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı (@TCTarim) August 11, 2022 Read it at Reuters

ANIMALS ・ 21 HOURS AGO