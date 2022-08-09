Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Mysterious, Football-Sized Creatures Found in Gulf of Mexico Roaming on Seafloor
A group of football-sized isopods, officially called Bathynomus giganteus, have been found roaming the seafloor of the Gulf of Mexico. Apparently, these isopods have been roaming the seafloor for 200 or 300 million years. Bathynomus giganteus remains one of the largest living species today. The species can be found at...
Large shark sneaks behind beachgoers in Florida
A large shark swam perilously close to several blissfully unaware beachgoers in Daytona Beach, Florida, drone footage shows.
Bear Cub Tripping Balls on Hallucinogenic ‘Mad Honey’ Rescued by Park Rangers
A brown bear cub in Turkey believed to have gorged herself on a hallucinogenic substance called “mad honey” was rescued Thursday. The bear was filmed stumbling around and looking worse for wear in the back of a pickup truck that she’d been loaded into after concerned park rangers spotted her acting oddly in a forest in Duzce province. Mad honey— known as “deli bal” in Turkey—is a variety of rhododendron honey known to cause psychedelic effects. The bear was taken to a vet to be treated. The plan is for the fuzzy little tripper to be allowed back into the wild once she’s feeling a little better. The Turkish agriculture and forestry ministry announced Friday that the cub had been named “Balkız.” “Balkız’s health condition is good, we will leave her to her living space as soon as possible,” the ministry tweeted.Düzce’de bitkin halde bulunan yavru boz ayımızın sağlık durumu iyi, ekiplerimiz tedavisine devam ediyor. @milliparklar Balın dozunu kaçıran sevimli “kızımıza” bir isim verelim, adıyla yaşasın😊 💬 pic.twitter.com/dZsI2FcsIw— T.C. Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı (@TCTarim) August 11, 2022 Read it at Reuters
Low water levels at Lake Mead reveal more than just human remains
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is showing the dramatic effects of falling water levels from the ongoing drought. The nation's largest reservoir is now giving up many of its secrets, including a fourth set of human remains discovered since May. Among those found were the remains of Daniel Kolod, who...
Comments / 0