Palm Beach, FL

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
FBI raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago celebrated by leftists on Twitter: 'A beautiful raid'

For many leftists, the news of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida residence was music to their ears. On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in West Palm Beach, Florida. The agents reportedly were searching for classified documents that the President had allegedly taken from the White House at the end of his time in office.
Everything we know about the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

The FBI raided Donald Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday. Trump supporters gathered outside the south Florida resort to protest the raid. The raid is reportedly part of an investigation into his handling of classified and sensitive documents. The FBI conducted a search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort...
