An Illinois woman spent 10 months in the hospital after contracting COVID-19. A lung transplant saved her life.
MADISON, Wis. — A 28-year-old Rockford woman beat all odds of survival after an unbelievable 10-month journey. Darlene Johnson contracted COVID-19 last fall while she was 37 weeks pregnant. Her case became so severe that doctors needed to perform a C-section to save the child. Baby Hazel was born...
Provisional voters must provide ID to clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Friday
Provisional voters can e-mail or fax a copy of their identification to the Clerk’s Office or visit in person. Madison officials said 25 provisional ballots were issued at city polling places Tuesday. At least 30% of them are expected to be counted. Below is a list of acceptable forms...
Dane Co. Sheriff to host gun buyback, faces criticism from political opponent
MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever gun buyback back program to get unwanted guns out of the community, but the initiative is facing some criticism. On Saturday, officers will be on hand at the Alliant Energy Center for a drive-through event where...
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
Evers, Rodriguez begin general election campaign
MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after she was elected to be his running mate, State Rep. Sara Rodriguez joined Gov. Tony Evers for breakfast as the pair kicked off their general election campaign. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, scored a landslide victory over Peng Her in...
‘They’re fed up with all the gun violence’: Alder brings north Madison residents, agencies together to explore solutions
MADISON Wis.- People are frustrated about gun violence in Madison — wanting solutions and soon. But finding those solutions takes teamwork and talking, and that’s where community leaders started Thursday night. “I hope our whole city wakes up and helps help us solve this problem,” said Bonnie Roe....
More Than Pink Walk returns this month
MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic paused Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraiser for two years, but now the More than Pink Walk is returning to Madison this month. The event is being held at the Alliant Energy Center’s Willow Island at 9 a.m. Aug. 28. For more...
Wisconsin primary turnout nears 26%, most in 40 years
Still, the 25.5% turnout was the best since 26.9% in 1982. Turnout in the 2018 primary, which featured a large field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates, was 23%. This year’s governor’s primary on the Republican side featured construction company co-owner Tim Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Michels won by about 5 points.
Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch has conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting him up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. Michels had 47% of the total votes cast, while Kleefisch had 42% and Ramthun had 5.8%..
GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the...
All eyes turn to western Wisconsin for midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — One year ago Wednesday, longtime western Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind announced his career in politics was over. Flash forward to one day ago, when Republican Tim Michels secured his gubernatorial nomination. Michels’ campaign is providing a spark for the GOP, thanks in part to a vast...
Referendum On Platteville School Improvements Coming
The Platteville School District Board of Education has unanimously approved, on a 9-0 vote, presenting school district residents with a comprehensive facilities referendum plan. School district residents will vote on the proposed plan on Tuesday, November 8th during the November general election. The plan is to improve the facilities and update the existing aging buildings and grounds at four campus sites. District residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four campus sites. If approved by voters, the estimated maximum tax increase for the cost of the project for each $100,000 of fair market property value would be $68 per year, or $5.67 per month for approximately 21 years. Additional information and details on the proposed project, including preliminary site plans, will soon be available.
Political expert explains where Kleefisch fell short in GOP primary for governor
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big takeaways from Tuesday’s primary election was the margin by which Tim Michels defeated Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican race for governor. Michels won by five points, despite polling much closer over the past few months. In the last days before the...
Madison teen allegedly used Bitcoin to pay for bomb threats at Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager facing multiple felony charges after a string of school bomb threats this past spring allegedly used cryptocurrency to pay others to make the threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. During interviews with investigators, 17-year-old Joseph Garrison of Madison allegedly...
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.
MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal
EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh. Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s...
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News...
