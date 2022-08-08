ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Evers, Rodriguez begin general election campaign

MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after she was elected to be his running mate, State Rep. Sara Rodriguez joined Gov. Tony Evers for breakfast as the pair kicked off their general election campaign. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, scored a landslide victory over Peng Her in...
MADISON, WI
More Than Pink Walk returns this month

MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic paused Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraiser for two years, but now the More than Pink Walk is returning to Madison this month. The event is being held at the Alliant Energy Center’s Willow Island at 9 a.m. Aug. 28. For more...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin primary turnout nears 26%, most in 40 years

Still, the 25.5% turnout was the best since 26.9% in 1982. Turnout in the 2018 primary, which featured a large field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates, was 23%. This year’s governor’s primary on the Republican side featured construction company co-owner Tim Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Michels won by about 5 points.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Primary Election Results

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch has conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting him up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. Michels had 47% of the total votes cast, while Kleefisch had 42% and Ramthun had 5.8%..
WISCONSIN STATE
GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
All eyes turn to western Wisconsin for midterm election

MADISON, Wis. — One year ago Wednesday, longtime western Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind announced his career in politics was over. Flash forward to one day ago, when Republican Tim Michels secured his gubernatorial nomination. Michels’ campaign is providing a spark for the GOP, thanks in part to a vast...
WISCONSIN STATE
Referendum On Platteville School Improvements Coming

The Platteville School District Board of Education has unanimously approved, on a 9-0 vote, presenting school district residents with a comprehensive facilities referendum plan. School district residents will vote on the proposed plan on Tuesday, November 8th during the November general election. The plan is to improve the facilities and update the existing aging buildings and grounds at four campus sites. District residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four campus sites. If approved by voters, the estimated maximum tax increase for the cost of the project for each $100,000 of fair market property value would be $68 per year, or $5.67 per month for approximately 21 years. Additional information and details on the proposed project, including preliminary site plans, will soon be available.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.

MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
MONROE, WI
Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal

EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
EAST TROY, WI
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’

MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh. Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

