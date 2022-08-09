ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Conor Coady the face of an era for Wolves but departure highlights Bruno Lage’s revolution

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP69N_0hA1jab100

The continuity candidate has become the unlikely revolutionary. Bruno Lage shaped up as the new Nuno Espirito Santo in his first season at Wolves : Portuguese and with marked connections to Jorge Mendes , overseeing a relatively low-scoring side who were hard to break down and who built on the solid foundations their back three provided.

He is starting his sophomore season by taking an axe to a rearguard who, for swathes of his debut campaign, had one of the best defensive records in Europe’s five major leagues.

The system is gone and its emblematic figure has followed: with Conor Coady an Everton player for the season, the greatest beneficiary of the back three and the biggest reason for playing it has been exiled. Disposing of Coady, the converted midfielder who prospered in between two specialist central defenders, means the temptation to revert to a back three will be lesser.

Lage has camouflaged his ruthlessness with compliments. He described Coady as “a lovely guy” and “one of the best people I know”. He insisted he would be guided by the Merseysider in the question of a transfer and has referenced his desire to play in the World Cup.

All of which downplays the seismic change he has made. When Coady was a substitute at Leeds on Saturday , it was the first time he began a Premier League game on the bench since the final match of Jamie Carragher’s career, Liverpool 1-0 QPR in 2013.

He had played 151 of Wolves’ 152 top-flight games since promotion, missing the other due to Covid. He was coming off the back of arguably the best season of his career. He was Wolves’ face and voice, echoing around deserted grounds in lockdown, ever-present in post-match interviews which, it seemed, he did regardless of whether he was actually asked to. He ranks as Wolves’ best captain in the last four decades; few have been as prominent in the six since Billy Wright retired.

But Coady has usually had a bespoke role as sweeper, passer and talker, more than actual stopper. He won far fewer tackles than Max Kilman and Romain Saiss last season. He won less than half the number of headers, compared to either of his sidekicks. They made far more interceptions. In short, they did much more defending, while he was the spare man.

Now the preference for Kilman and summer signing Nathan Collins shows a need for centre-backs who can defend in one-on-one situations and the implication that Lage is not convinced Coady can.

He became the third wheel. And if part of the significance is that arguably Nuno’s finest defence now languish outside Wolves’ first team, with Coady exiting on loan, Willy Boly a back-up and Saiss – who, in a rare moment of quotability, Lage branded the “Moroccan Maldini” – having gone in the summer, the captain was arguably the former manager’s flagship success, a jobbing Championship midfielder whose reinvention was so successful he became an England international.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKA4f_0hA1jab100

Coady was integral as Wolves were propelled to heights they had not reached since the1980s; perhaps, though, there was a theory he held them back. In a bid to add more potency, Nuno tried playing a back four for some of 2020-21 and, to summarise a season in a sentence, Wolves were less successful, no more prolific, often boring and he was sacked.

Lage arrived with a reputation for being more attacking and as an advocate of a back four. Pragmatically, however, he settled with the system he inherited and which Wolves had used when they secured successive seventh-place finishes. Wolves spent much of last season in eighth, but ended with the third-fewest shots, an average of a goal a game at the right end and having only outscored the relegated trio.

Taking out Coady has allowed him to bring in another attack-minded player, with 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 exchanged for 4-2-3-1. Wolves had 15 shots at Elland Road on Saturday, a total they only bettered in five of their 38 league games last season. They had six on target, a number they bettered just twice last year, even if one of those was also away against Leeds. And they lost.

It is a very small sample size, rather than a prediction Wolves are bound to become doomed entertainers, but it does suggest their games could contain more goalmouth action. If the formation change allows them to incorporate another potential scorer or creator, whether a fit-again Pedro Neto, the prospective signing Goncalo Guedes or Morgan Gibbs-White, if he is belatedly afforded a run in the team, that willingness to move Coady on removed the safety blanket of an immediate recourse to the back three if results are not forthcoming. And it marks a sudden shift as Coady has gone from defining Wolves to departing Molineux.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Neto
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Willy Boly
Person
Bruno Lage
Daily Mail

Everton make their move for Southampton's Che Adams with the Scotland forward keen on move to Merseyside... but Frank Lampard faces competition from Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest for his signature

Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams. Sportsmail understands the Scotland international is interested in a move to Goodison Park but there is also competition from Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old, who scored eight times for Saints last season, is said to be open...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham make £10m offer for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer as David Moyes' side look for reinforcements amid defensive crisis, with Nayef Aguerd, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna all struggling with injuries

West Ham have offered around £10million for Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, but face competition from Sevilla. The move comes after manager David Moyes bemoaned the lack of freshness within his squad following the club's opening weekend defeat to Manchester City. With only weeks to go in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#Portuguese#Everton#Merseysider#Promoti
Daily Mail

Ex-Newcastle United winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni on trial at Reading and attracting interest from Premier League clubs as he looks for top level return four years after his racism complaint led to Peter Beardsley ban

Former Newcastle United starlet Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is on trial at Championship club Reading as he looks to resurrect his career. The 26-year-old winger has been playing largely in lower league football after leaving Newcastle in 2018 in the wake of a complaint of racism and bullying that saw academy coach Peter Beardsley banned for eight months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City continue negotiations with Anderlecht over £12m-rated Sergio Gomez - with Pep Guardiola keen not to miss out on a second left back target of the summer after Chelsea signed his No 1 Marc Cucurella from Brighton

Manchester City are still negotiating over a fee for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want around £12m for the highly-rated 21-year-old. City missed out on Marc Cucurella, their initial target for the left back position after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal, to Chelsea with the club deeming his eventual £60m price tag too expensive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial live - Ex was ‘ashamed’ to go back to ‘abusive relationship’

Ryan Giggs's ex-girlfriend has told a jury she is “hugely ashamed” that she kept going back to the former Manchester United player who “kept promising the world”.The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has resumed for its fourth day on Thursday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.Kate Greville was asked at Giggs's trial why she moved into the former Welsh international's home during the first Covid-19 lockdown if “he had been a serial and violent abuser”.She said: “It was a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure.“I kept going back, he kept promising the world.”Her...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton switch focus to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after struggling to secure a Goodison Park return for PSG veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton have switched sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Goodison club have been pushing hard to re-sign their former midfielder and had hoped to finalise a deal this week. However, Sportsmail understands Everton have been unable to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves

Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy