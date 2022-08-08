Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Two Theft Reports and Three Arrests in the White County Sheriff’s Department Report
Last Friday a Carmi man filed a theft report saying that his car had been stolen. 64 year old Mark Winters told the White County Sheriff’s Department that his silver 2005 GMC Yukon had been stolen sometime between August 1st and August 5th. Winters stated that there is a 4 inch by 4 inch section of the chrome plated bumper that was missing on either the front or back bumper of the vehicle. No more information about this case has been made available at this time.
wrul.com
Two Monday Arrests for the Carmi Police Department
A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Individual In Connection With Theft Early This Morning
UPDATE 08/11/22 8:46PM: From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. The sheriff’s office has terminated our search in the Xenia Area for the suspect from this morning’s theft. After conducting a thorough search, there is no evidence to lead us to believe the suspect is still in the area. Our office will continue to investigate the theft and release more information at the appropriate time. We would also like to say thank you for the support shown to our office today while we were investigating this theft in the Xenia area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged following altercation between two employees of Fairways Restaurant
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses after allegedly getting a handgun from his vehicle during an argument with another employee in the parking lot of the Fairways Restaurant in Centralia Monday night. Riley Sanders of Ridge Road was charged in Marion County Court Tuesday with...
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
New details released about charges filed against Webster Co. Sheriff
We're learning more about what lead to an indictment by a grand jury against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones.
14news.com
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
14news.com
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer has entered a plea agreement. Maeling Smith was arrested in May of 2021 for allegedly dragging an officer while he tried to place her in custody. The officer was dragged for about a block. Once he broke...
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Gavin Helms, 24, of Golconda, Illinois was arrested Tuesday by WPD and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, with being a felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. Joshua Alvey, 35, of Washington was arrested...
wevv.com
EPD: Mom charged with neglect after child leaves home, finds way to grocery store
An Evansville mother was arrested and charged with neglect on Tuesday after her 6-year-old child was found running around alone at the grocery store about half a mile away from home, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to the Grocery Outlet store at 1200...
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County
State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
wevv.com
Police still looking for suspect after fatal Tuesday morning shooting in Evansville
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are continuing to look for suspects after a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. EPD says officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Garvin Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting. The...
hot96.com
Several People Busted During Drug Investigation In Henderson
The Henderson Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police took down a large scale narcotics trafficking investigation in the county. Forty-nine suspects have been indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury with a total of 54 felony charges. During the roundup a search warrant was obtained and executed in...
14news.com
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
wkms.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
wevv.com
Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
