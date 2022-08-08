Read full article on original website
Police arrest man for felonies after car chase
A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was alerted to a suspicious person on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. Reports say the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.
wrul.com
Two Monday Arrests for the Carmi Police Department
A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.
wrul.com
Two Theft Reports and Three Arrests in the White County Sheriff’s Department Report
Last Friday a Carmi man filed a theft report saying that his car had been stolen. 64 year old Mark Winters told the White County Sheriff’s Department that his silver 2005 GMC Yukon had been stolen sometime between August 1st and August 5th. Winters stated that there is a 4 inch by 4 inch section of the chrome plated bumper that was missing on either the front or back bumper of the vehicle. No more information about this case has been made available at this time.
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Individual In Connection With Theft Early This Morning
UPDATE 08/11/22 8:46PM: From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. The sheriff’s office has terminated our search in the Xenia Area for the suspect from this morning’s theft. After conducting a thorough search, there is no evidence to lead us to believe the suspect is still in the area. Our office will continue to investigate the theft and release more information at the appropriate time. We would also like to say thank you for the support shown to our office today while we were investigating this theft in the Xenia area.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Gavin Helms, 24, of Golconda, Illinois was arrested Tuesday by WPD and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, with being a felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. Joshua Alvey, 35, of Washington was arrested...
Webster County Sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones was indicted today for official misconduct and tampering with a witness. On August 10, a Webster County grand jury indicted Jones on one count of Official Misconduct First Degree and one count of Tampering with a Witness, which is a […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection
A 48-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection. Tim Marshall of Clinmar Street was also ordered to complete four years of parole when getting out of prison. Marshall had pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to the charge...
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of Carbondale mayor’s wife
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a southern Illinois mayor’s wife. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John Henry was found dead in the evening hours of August 9.
wevv.com
Police looking for two possible suspects in Evansville murder investigation
Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two suspects were possibly involved in the Tuesday night murder of a 35-year-old man. The Evansville Police Department's officers were called to a shooting at a home in the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. Arriving...
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
14news.com
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
hot96.com
Several People Busted During Drug Investigation In Henderson
The Henderson Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police took down a large scale narcotics trafficking investigation in the county. Forty-nine suspects have been indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury with a total of 54 felony charges. During the roundup a search warrant was obtained and executed in...
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County
State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
Officials provide update on Weinbach explosion
Authorities are giving updates on the August 10 explosion in the 1000 block of N Weinbach.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
14news.com
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
wamwamfm.com
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
wnky.com
Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of Webster County Sheriff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking credit for the indictment of Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree. Jones is being charged with official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Cameron announced in a release that action by his special prosecutions unit resulted in the the grand jury’s decision today...
