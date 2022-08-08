Read full article on original website
14news.com
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer has entered a plea agreement. Maeling Smith was arrested in May of 2021 for allegedly dragging an officer while he tried to place her in custody. The officer was dragged for about a block. Once he broke...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Zachary Moore of Green Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an obstructing justice charge. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Man found guilty in Oregon Street murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After three days of deliberations, court officials tell us a jury has found 30-year Fabian Bennett guilty of murder in shooting death of Carlis Falls. The shooting happened on December 28, 2021 outside a home in the 900 block of W Oregon Street. The night of the shooting, witnesses near the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection
A 48-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection. Tim Marshall of Clinmar Street was also ordered to complete four years of parole when getting out of prison. Marshall had pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to the charge...
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman pleads guilty to reduced charge of criminal damage to property
A 20-year-old Centralia woman has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to a reduced misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property after allegedly causing a traffic crash. Sarah Mays of West McCord Street is accused of grabbing the steering wheel of a car and tugging on it to cause a crash.
wevv.com
Police looking for two possible suspects in Evansville murder investigation
Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two suspects were possibly involved in the Tuesday night murder of a 35-year-old man. The Evansville Police Department's officers were called to a shooting at a home in the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. Arriving...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged following altercation between two employees of Fairways Restaurant
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses after allegedly getting a handgun from his vehicle during an argument with another employee in the parking lot of the Fairways Restaurant in Centralia Monday night. Riley Sanders of Ridge Road was charged in Marion County Court Tuesday with...
wrul.com
Two Monday Arrests for the Carmi Police Department
A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
A 34-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated battery and criminal trespass to property. Bailey Lyday of East Boone allegedly struck another woman in a disagreement at the Huck’s store. She reportedly had been trespassed from the store earlier, resulting in the criminal trespass arrest. Police say the alleged victim did not require hospitalization. Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Individual In Connection With Theft Early This Morning
UPDATE 08/11/22 8:46PM: From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. The sheriff’s office has terminated our search in the Xenia Area for the suspect from this morning’s theft. After conducting a thorough search, there is no evidence to lead us to believe the suspect is still in the area. Our office will continue to investigate the theft and release more information at the appropriate time. We would also like to say thank you for the support shown to our office today while we were investigating this theft in the Xenia area.
wrul.com
Two Theft Reports and Three Arrests in the White County Sheriff’s Department Report
Last Friday a Carmi man filed a theft report saying that his car had been stolen. 64 year old Mark Winters told the White County Sheriff’s Department that his silver 2005 GMC Yukon had been stolen sometime between August 1st and August 5th. Winters stated that there is a 4 inch by 4 inch section of the chrome plated bumper that was missing on either the front or back bumper of the vehicle. No more information about this case has been made available at this time.
WTVW
Rise in homicides and violent crimes cause concerns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After three deaths in the past week, the growing number of homicides in Evansville has many residents concerned. Evansville has 12 homicides on the year with 60 homicides since 2019 and 18 of those 60 homicides have went unsolved. The Evansville Police Department says while they are trying to solve these homicides they are also trying to figure out why so much crime has been taking place.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 31-year-old Salem woman for possession of methamphetamine. Maleah Durham was arrested during a Monday night traffic stop in the 500 block of West Main while she was a passenger in the vehicle. Centralia Police arrested 32-year-old Riley Sanders of Ridge Road in Centralia for aggravated assault.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. The coroner's office says the victim of Tuesday morning's shooting was 19-year-old Tel’Majae Caimron McGee of Evansville. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday...
wamwamfm.com
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County
State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
Cause of Evansville, Indiana house explosion sought after 3 killed
Authorities worked Thursday to determine the cause of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood that killed three people and left another person hospitalized.
hot96.com
Several People Busted During Drug Investigation In Henderson
The Henderson Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police took down a large scale narcotics trafficking investigation in the county. Forty-nine suspects have been indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury with a total of 54 felony charges. During the roundup a search warrant was obtained and executed in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
