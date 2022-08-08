UPDATE 08/11/22 8:46PM: From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. The sheriff’s office has terminated our search in the Xenia Area for the suspect from this morning’s theft. After conducting a thorough search, there is no evidence to lead us to believe the suspect is still in the area. Our office will continue to investigate the theft and release more information at the appropriate time. We would also like to say thank you for the support shown to our office today while we were investigating this theft in the Xenia area.

