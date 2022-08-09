ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Four contested local races on the November election ballot

The ballot is set in local Bradley County races for the November 8, 2022 election, with both City of Warren, Warren School Board, and City of Hermitage candidates officially filed as of the deadline, August 10 at noon. The following is the final ballot for those local races(Please note that...
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Street home celebrating all things Bradley County Pink Tomato

Tomato season is a special time of year for all of us here in Bradley County. Not only do we celebrate by eating those juicy pink tomatoes, whether with fried okra, or just by themselves, but we also enjoy surrounding ourselves with decorations proudly displaying our homegrown from the vine goodness! The Home of Shelby Reep located at Pine Street in Warren was decked out this tomato season to welcome visitors and locals alike. The front porch was decorated with several items highlighting the Bradley County Pink Tomato. The American flag waves proudly in the front yard as well.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Union Bank provides lunch to Warren Schools staff ahead of new school year

Union Bank fed all staff members of the Warren school district Tuesday, August 9. They were treated with grilled hamburgers and all the fixings. Union Bank would like to thank the Warren school district employees for all they do and wish them a great year. Students report for their first day of school Monday, August 15.
WARREN, AR
City
Warren, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for August 1-8, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brian Pierce / 572 Railroad Ave, Warren, AR / DOB 1-15-87 / criminal tress. and disorderly on 8-1-22 Christopher Glover / 404 W...
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jean Williams Flores, 1933-2022

Jean Williams Flores passed away on August 9, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born on January 22, 1933 in Warren, Arkansas to the late John W. Williams and Ruthie Belle Mosely Williams. She worked as an administrative secretary during her younger years, and later enjoyed living in Bayou Gauche in south Louisiana and being able to fish from her back porch. She moved to Baldwyn, Mississippi in 2006 to be closer to family. Her favorite pastimes were watching westerns all day and talking on the phone. She is survived by two sons, Mike Bevill (Michelle) of Baldwyn, MS and Tony Bevill (Marilyn)of Prentiss, MS; a sister, Cheryl Bongiovi (Mike) of Cuero, Texas; a brother, Brooks Williams (Sandra) of Midway, Georgia; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Flores; her oldest son, Ronald Bevill; and a grandson, David Fletcher. Graveside service was Friday, August 12 at 10:00 am in Warren, AR at Moseley Cemetery with Bro. Wayman Mann officiating. Burial was in Moseley Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
salineriverchronicle.com

Glenda Joyce Goodman Outlaw, 1943-2022

Glenda Joyce Goodman Outlaw 79 of Warren, Arkansas joined her Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon August 10th while at Lifetouch Hospice house in Eldorado Arkansas. Born May 14th 1943 to the late Raymond and Ruth Goodman. Glenda was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Bob Outlaw, whom she married September 29th 1972, one sister Virginia Ruth Goodman, son John Clancy, step son David Outlaw and brother-in-law Shelby Price. She is survived by a son Paul Outlaw and wife Nikki of Warren, a step son Dan Outlaw and wife Alicia, of Rye Arkansas along with numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, two sisters Wanda Price of Lawton, Oklahoma and Karen Brewer (Art) of Fort Smith. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Warren. Glenda never met a stranger and had a love for her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren along with her numerous other family members and friends. Glenda could be found on many days sitting in front of a sewing machine making anything from clothes to quilts and whatever she could sew for family and friends.
WARREN, AR
News Break
Politics
arkadelphian.com

Camden hospital being featured on Dennis Quaid series

CAMDEN — Ouachita County Medical Center’s Chemical Dependency Unit, a leader in substance-abuse treatment for over 35 years, has been chosen to be featured on award-winning educational series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid”. The program highlights innovations and best new ideas across a variety of spectrums, with this episode shining a light on addiction and the importance of professional treatment of substance abuse disorder. Filming will take place in August with the episode premiering in October of 2022.
CAMDEN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Muleriders to make eleventh overall appearance in Murphy USA Classic

EL DORADO, Ark. – Officially official. The 13th Murphy USA Classic is set as Southern Arkansas and Ouachita will tangle in the Week 8 affair from El Dorado’s Memorial Stadium on October 22. Kickoff from Union County is set for 2 p.m. The announcement was made during a luncheon on Tuesday from the boomtown’s Murphy Arts District with dignitaries from both universities, Murphy USA, the game’s planning committee, the City of El Dorado and El Dorado School District on hand.
EL DORADO, AR

