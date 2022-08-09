272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.

