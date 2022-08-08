ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Attorneys Can Hold Crypto in Escrow, Ethics Board Says

Ohio attorneys can accept and hold cryptocurrency in escrow for clients and third parties, but they must take steps to protect it and avoid getting involved in money laundering and other fraud, the state’s professional conduct board said. Many international clients prefer using cryptocurrency for business transactions, according to...
Pennsylvania County Favored Male Public Defenders, Suit Says (1)

A Pennsylvania public defender’s office consistently paid male assistant public defenders more than their female counterparts, a lawsuit filed in federal court in Pennsylvania alleges. The office violated federal and state equal pay and civil rights laws in its treatment of attorneys Toni Lee Cavanagh, Denise McCrae, Nicholena Rushton,...
